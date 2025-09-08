Debby Ryan Announced Her Pregnancy With An Adorable IG Post

It’s about to feel like a party every day for Debby Ryan. Everyone’s favorite Jessie star announced she’s pregnant on Instagram in a collab post with her husband, Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun. This will be Ryan and Dun’s first child, and they commemorated that in an adorable way with their Instagram carousel posted on Sept. 7.

Ryan and Dun posted a series of photos to Instagram with the caption, “dun&dun +one,” a catchy pun on their last name and the new Dun they’ll be adding to the family. The first photo in the carousel shows Dun cradling Ryan’s belly and holding up a tiny pair of Vans shoes. The second photo is an adorable Betty Boop-style illustration of Ryan and Dun, tattoos and all, with the same saying across the top. The illustration was created by artist Dabs Myla, who is tagged in the post. The third photo shows Dun cradling Ryan’s bump again, followed by a sonogram photo and, lastly, a photo of Ryan holding her belly in a casual photo where she’s wearing a white crop top and boxer shorts.

Ryan and Dun undoubtedly seem excited about their new bundle of joy on the way — as do their famous friends. After the post went live, the comment section lit up from fans and celebs alike. Sarah Hyland commented, “AHHHH IS IT MINE???? ( just joshin ya @joshuadun 😜),” while Overcompensating star Mary Beth Barone commented, “CONGRATS 😭 OMG.” Lily Collins chimed in with, “Eeeeeeee yayyyyyyyyy congratulations!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Fans echoed the sentiment, with one writing, “Hey google, what’s the smallest drum set available on the market?”

Fans of Ryan and Dun are really excited about this news, especially considering the couple has been together for over 10 years. The pair first started dating in 2013 before getting married on New Year’s Eve in 2019. Ryan told Vogue in 2020, “We began to flirt with the idea of having a destination party celebrating the new decade, then decided in December to get married [in Austin] on New Year’s Eve, and just keep dancing until after the ball dropped.”

Ryan and Dun’s wedding came about a year after the pair got engaged. Ryan posted on Instagram in December 2018, “My dude asked me on a date. I said yeah because I always want to go on dates with him. Then he asked me to be his dude forever.” Now Ryan and Dun will have another little dude (or dudette) to bring on their future dates. Congrats to the happy couple!