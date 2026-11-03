Here’s The ‘A Court Of Splintered Harmony’ Spicy Chapters Guide You Need

Spoiler alert: Spoilers for the entire ACOTAR series, including A Court Of Splintered Harmony, follow. A Court of Splintered Harmony, the sixth installment in Sarah J. Maas’ extremely popular A Court of Thorns and Roses book series, has been out for about a week, and fans are either overjoyed or completely miserable with how certain events turned out. But whether or not readers are fans of the book itself, one thing’s for sure: there are some spicy chapters to look out for.

The most heated discussion in BookTok world as of late is who Azriel, our favorite emo bat boy, is going to end up with: Elain or Gwyn, and whether or not Elain will accept her mating bond with Lucien. The book is heavily centered on Azriel’s POV, with the prelude showing how Azriel became a shadowsinger. When the book reverts back to the present day, we see his inner dialogue for the first time since his ACOSF bonus chapter. The bonus chapter itself is very important in showing us that Azriel and Elain are, in fact, attracted to each other, and Azriel is also mildly interested in Gwyn (or rather, his shadows are extremely interested in Gwyn).

But for anyone who knows the world of ACOTAR, you know the books can get extremely spicy. The best part about returning to the ACOTAR world has got to be the spice, and let me tell you, even if we only got a little this book, SJM put it in places so it really benefited the story.

Whether you want to skip to the spicy chapters and read ahead or you want to avoid reading the spicy chapters in public, here are the spicy scenes in Splintered Harmony, and what they contribute to the overall plot of the novel.