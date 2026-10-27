This Couple Posted About Their Cameo In Harry Styles’s “Coming Up Roses” Video

I hear wedding bells! Or maybe I’ve just had Harry Styles’s new music video on repeat. One newly engaged couple got a pretty unforgettable surprise after being featured in Styles’s “Coming Up Roses” music video. You might remember them from the viral moment they got engaged at one of his Madison Square Garden concerts. How can an engagement get better than that? Well, their love story just got another Harry Styles-sized plot twist.

On Oct. 7, the couple — Marivel and Frankie — attended Styles’s Together, Together residency in New York City, where their proposal unfolded as Styles performed the piano-led ballad “Coming Up Roses.” The crowd erupted in cheers, catching the singer’s attention as he turned to see what was happening. The moment quickly caught fans’ attention online. The engagement wasn’t the end of the couple’s connection to “Coming Up Roses,” though. Just weeks later, they found themselves included in the song’s official music video, giving their engagement story a place in Styles’s latest release for fans to enjoy as an Easter egg.

The couple shared footage of the proposal on Instagram, letting followers experience the excitement from their perspective. What began as a personal milestone in the middle of a concert soon became a moment fans could celebrate with them. And their connection to the song was about to get even more special.

Released on Oct. 26, the “Coming Up Roses” video features Styles dancing with an unexpected mix of partners in an old-fashioned dance hall. The visuals include unexpected characters, from a bride to a pregnant woman and a man wearing a neck brace. As the video continues, Styles watches another woman dance before eventually finding himself alone as the other guests leave.

Among the people featured in the video is the couple whose proposal took place during the song’s performance earlier this month. Their appearance gives fans another reason to revisit the clip, especially those who remember seeing the original proposal online. (Talk about a full circle moment!) Marivel posted about being a part of the music video on Instagram, writing, “Meeting Harry Styles and being in the Coming Up Roses music video is something we never imagined. Thank you @harrystyles for making our engagement much more special and having us be a part of such a special song. You are truthfully the nicest and just an overall amazing person. Thank you for the roses 🌹🌹 Thank you to the whole team that made this possible and made us feel so welcomed on set.”

For anyone planning their own proposal, this might be a tough story to top. After all, not everyone gets to say Harry Styles was performing during their engagement, and that they later appeared in one of his music videos.

It’s the kind of unexpected connection between a live concert and a music video that makes following these moments online so fun. One thing is certain: “Coming Up Roses” has earned a special place in this couple’s story, and I have a feeling it’ll be making an appearance on their wedding playlist, too.