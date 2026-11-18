If you tuned in to Dancing With The Stars on Nov. 17, you know that actor Harry Shum Jr. — best known for his roles in Glee, Crazy Rich Asians, and Everything Everywhere All At Once — and his partner, Jenna Johnson, were eliminated. This shocking elimination came despite Shum receiving a 10 from each judge for both of his dances, making for a perfect score of 60 for the night. Meanwhile, contestant Connor Wood — aka Fibula, known for his podcast Brooke and Connor Make A Podcast — and his partner, Rylee Arnold, have made it to the semi-finals despite only receiving a score of 48 out of 60. This has stirred up division among DWTS fans, seeing as Shum scored better than Wood this season, but being eliminated first. Let’s break it all down.

Fans of Wood argue that while their favorite star may not be the best dancer on the show, being the most skilled dancer isn’t what the show is all about — instead, it’s about seeing who connects with the audience and personally improves the most in their dancing over the course of the season. After all, the judges’ scores aren’t the only thing that determines who’s eliminated — it’s also about the fan votes from the audience, and if Wood has gotten so much support from viewers, then his fans argue he deserves to stay. Fans have also pointed out that Shum has a background in dance, having been a hip-hop dancer, giving him an “unfair” advantage over other contestants, since the show is meant to feature celebrities that don’t necessarily have prior dance experience.

Fans of Shum, on the other hand, argue that since Shum clearly is the most skilled celebrity dancer of the season, he should’ve made it to the semi-finals over Wood. They’ve also pointed out that while Shum is a hip-hop and freestyle dancer, he has no background in ballroom dance (the main style that DWTS requires), meaning he doesn’t have an unfair advantage. Many fans of Shum had been waiting to see him on the show since his Glee days, and were disappointed to see him go.

Some fans are excited for both Wood and his partner in making it to the finale. Some fans are especially excited to see them compete in the freestyle.

ok i will say that im voting for amber to win the mirrorball !!! i voted connor into the finale simply bcs i love rylee sm and i love connor sm, and i'm excited to see their freestyle, but i think amber and pasha deserve the mirrorball the most — ໊ (@dumnitas) November 18, 2026

#dwts elimination thoughts… this is a fan-based show, so the fan votes are always going to edge out the judges scores. despite connor wood not marginally improving, he has the fan vote. & i think it says a lot about our willingness to accept (1/2) — toast thoughts 😶‍🌫️ (@scoobydoesnt) November 18, 2026

Listen Connor is not the best dancer, he isn’t! But he’s likable and he IS improving whether people like it or not. He has the votes at the end of the day, this is a show about votes #dwts pic.twitter.com/DTDKlHTsZT — emma 🌷 (@threadofgoldenn) November 18, 2026

Fans are HEATED.

Connor got 8’s for BOTH of his dances in the SEMIFINALS and yall voted him through and sent Harry who got all 10’s home… you are all clowns and I hate every single one of you #dwts — Bald Dano Enthusiast (@danosgerwig) November 18, 2026

CONNOR WOOD IN THE FINALE OVER HARRY? AFTER A NAYA TRIBUTE??? #dwts https://t.co/omnUGaA7OC — toast thoughts 😶‍🌫️ (@scoobydoesnt) November 18, 2026

Glee fans are not happy.

if we are being real he didn’t even deserve 8s.. those were generous #dwts https://t.co/uPUVCEMLFr — c•a•l•e•b 🎄 (@calebsislands) November 18, 2026

Some don’t even think Wood deserved the scores he did receive.

if you are genuinely that upset over the voting results of…dancing with the stars…i think you need to practice putting your phone down and turning the tv off — nat⁷ 🫧 (@jklovesnat) November 18, 2026

Either way, this elimination has people super riled up online. At the end of the day, it’s worth it to take a step back and remember — it’s just a TV show. The Dancing With The Stars Season 35 finale airs on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 8 pm. ET on ABC and Disney+.