Three days after her abrupt exit from Love Island Season 7, Cierra Ortega has broken her silence. On July 9, she addressed her use of a racial slur in a nearly five-minute video she shared on both Instagram and TikTok. “This is not an apology video. This is an accountability video,” Ortega said, sharing that she is “deeply, truly, honestly so sorry” to the Asian community.

“I’ve taken time to reflect, to listen, and to learn,” Cierra said. “I take full responsibility for my actions.”

The week of June 30, the internet exploded when resurfaced Instagram posts of Cierra’s showed her using a racial slur against the Asian community. Cierra reportedly used the same racial slur — known as the C-word — in two separate Instagram posts: once in a 2015 caption and again in a 2024 Instagram Story.

In the 2024 post, Cierra appeared to be getting Botox and wrote: “Botox isn’t for everyone but I love it for me!!! I am incredibly expressive with my face and I catch myself frowning for no reason throughout the day when I’m focusing on something or thinking too hard lol. I can also be a little c****y when I laugh/smile so I love getting a mini brow lift to open up my eyes and get that snatched look.”

The backlash from these resurfaced racist remarks led to her being dumped from the villa.

In her new video Cierra explained the slur was something she said she didn’t realize was harmful at the time. However, she acknowledged that being unaware wasn’t an excuse for her actions. “I had no ill intention when I was using it, but that’s absolutely no excuse because intent doesn’t excuse ignorance,” Cierra said.

The apology comes amid intense online backlash. Cierra revealed her family has had immigration authorities called on them and how they don’t feel safe in their own home. “I have received death threats,” she said. “There is no need to fight hate with hate.”

Many commenters on her video have spoken up against threatening and calling ICE on Cierra’s family. “Okay calling ICE on her family is WAYYY too far,” @aayanadann on TikTok commented. User @kendracanela wrote, “​​I’m sorry but idc what haters will say, calling ICE on her family is taking things TOO far. Cierra is a grown woman. Her family shouldn’t be taking any kind of hate bc of her actions.”

While some have empathy for Cierra’s situation, others feel like the apology was not genuine. From her sweatshirt with the words “empathy” on it to the jade crystal necklace (jade being the crystal of emotional healing) she wore, some fans felt it all seemed just a bit too curated. On her Instagram video, @angiemachado74 commented, “Media training at its finest.” @missleahjean wrote, “So calculated with her empathy sweater.”

While the internet’s reactions to Cierra’s apology remain mixed, one sentiment from commenters rings true: As with any instance of racism, the choice to forgive can only come from those who were hurt. As TikTok user @eviejoy put it, “It’s not for us to forgive. It’s up to the offended Asian community.”