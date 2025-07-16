For Everyone Wondering If Christopher Briney Is Single, I’ve Got Some News

Ever since The Summer I Turned Pretty hit our screens back in summer 2022, Christopher Briney has been a fan favorite. Portraying the moody, distant Conrad Fisher — one of the protagonists of Jenny Han’s coming-of-age book series — the actor charmed not only Belly, but also caught the public’s eye and kept it over the last few years. If you’ve asked yourself while watching Belly fall for Conrad if Briney is single or if he’s currently in a relationship, you definitely wouldn’t be the only one. However, if he is your on-screen crush, listen up: In real life, Briney is happily taken and in a relationship.

While Briney and his girlfriend keep it kind of low-key on social media, Briney has been dating actress Isabel Machado since 2021. The couple even walked the Summer I Turned Pretty red carpet together back in 2022, when the series first premiered. Briney posted a super cute photo of the moment to his Instagram. Since then, they’ve posted about each other on social media over the years, including Briney’s birthday post for Machado back in February. He wrote, “My dear isabel turns 27 today 💓 thank you for always walking by my side, you make me the luckiest boy in the world.”

How long have Christopher Briney & Isabel Machado been dating?

Briney and Machado have been together for about four years. On June 23, 2022, Briney uploaded an Instagram post captioned, “A whole year!? I could never want anything else,” nodding to his relationship anniversary with her. And in May of 2022, Machado honored their “feelingsaversary” in a now-deleted Instagram, sharing that she was “so glad we kiss now.”

The actor met Machado while working toward his degree in acting at Pace University, a college they both attended, in 2020. Despite dating for a few years, the couple seems to have been friends for longer: Per their Instagram posts, they have been a part of each other’s lives since 2018.

Photo by Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

Are Briney & Machado still together?

Their latest relationship update was a kissing pic together in a photo dump uploaded to Machado’s account on July 2, so it seems like the couple is as strong as ever. Both Machado and Briney have been keeping busy: Machado has been producing short films over the last few years. And as for Briney, he’s of course doing press for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, which is airing on Prime Video as of July 16. He’s also currently starring in off-Broadway production Dilaria through Aug. 8.

So while we all fell for Conrad’s charm, it’s important to remember that it’s a show, and Briney is happily taken by Machado.