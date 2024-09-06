Chrishell Strause & G Flip’s Relationship Has A Special Connection To Halloween

Season 8 of Selling Sunset premiered on Sep. 6, and many fans are already in the middle of watching all of the thrill and drama unfold! A notable couple that most fans have their eyes on is the show’s star Chrishell Stause and Australian musician G Flip. The couple have been together since early 2022 and got married in May 2023. Despite their 13-year age difference, the lovebirds are still thriving in their relationship.

For those who don’t know about Selling Sunset, it’s a reality series on Netflix that revolves around a Los Angeles real estate brokerage firm called Oppenheim Group and its agents. In the series, viewers get a close-up of the personal and professional lives of the show’s cast. Stause, who began her career as an actress, is one of the most well-known cast members on the show, and was even G Flip’s realtor at one point! Interested to know more about their timeline? Then, look no further!

October 2021: The two connect at a Halloween party.

Despite Stause being G Flip’s realtor for a planned move to Los Angeles, the two didn’t truly connect until a Halloween party that G Flip invited Stause to. At the party, the two wore matching outfits and shared a kiss! In January 2023, G Flip told Vogue Australia, “Chrishell got stood up and then we ended up kissing.” Once G Flip officially moved to Los Angeles, the connection between them and Strause grew even stronger.

May 2022: Strause confirms her relationship with G Flip.

In the Selling Sunset Season 5 reunion, Stause went on record and confirmed her relationship with G Flip. “I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me,” she said. “Their name is G Flip. They’re nonbinary, so they go by they/them, and they are an extremely talented musician.” Before her relationship with G Flip, Stause was married to actor Justin Hartley, and previously dated her boss Jason Oppenheim. Stause even turned down the lead role for a dating show because she was developing strong feelings for G Flip. Later that month, Stausestarred in a steamy music video for G Flip’s song, “Get Me Outta Here.”

May 2023: The couple celebrate their one year anniversary… by getting married!

To commemorate one year of being together, the couple decided to take things to the next level by walking down the aisle and sealing the deal! Stause shared the exciting news on Instagram, Writing, ”Love doesn’t always go as planned. Sometimes it’s immeasurably better.”

With Strause using G Flip’s song “Be Your Man” as the soundtrack for her Instagram reel, it shows the dedication and commitment these two have for each other.

August 2023: G Flip appears on Selling Sunset and opens up about her experience.

Shortly after getting married, G Flip appeared alongside her wife on the sixth season of Selling Sunset. Though they aren’t featured much during the season, they did open up about only wanting to do scenes with Stause during an interview with TODAY.

“If I do Selling Sunset, I just want to do scenes with Chrishell because I don’t want to be put into any drama,” G Flip said Honestly, this could be a key factor in keeping their relationship healthy and sane.

October 2023: The couple recreates Troye Sivan’s “One of Your Girls” music video for Halloween.

It’s safe to say that the spirit of Halloween brought these two together in the first place! To celebrate their third Halloween together, the couple recreated the looks from the music video of Troye Sivan’s song “One of Your Girls.” With Stause portraying Sivan and G Flip portraying Ross Lynch, the couple served flawless looks with this brilliant choice.

February 2024: G Flip opens up about their marriage with Stause.

In an exclusive interview with People, G Flip got real about their marriage with Stause, and it was one of the sweetest things anyone could say about their spouse.

“It’s great. We adore each other and we’re having so much fun and we’re excited for our future and we’re so cute together,” G Flips said. “We have lots of cute little anniversaries, but we always do something special.” Talk about major feels!

With Season 8 of Selling Sunset finally here, I hope to see more of this beautiful couple and get more insight on their adorable relationship!