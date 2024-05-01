Chloé Lukasiak Is “Really Appreciative” Of ‘Dance Moms,’ But Was So Ready To Move On

In Her Campus’ series Next Question, we rapid-fire interview Gen Z talent about what it’s like to rule over the internet. This month, Dance Moms star Chloé Lukasiak is in the hot seat to answer our burning questions.

Chloé Lukasiak’s world is way past just livin’ on the dance floor. Lukasiak was just nine years old when she joined the hit reality television series, Dance Moms, where she competed in various competitions under the tutelage of Abby Lee Miller. In the 10 years since the premiere of the Lifetime series, Lukaskiak has gone on to do great things — including graduating from Pepperdine University. Now, Lukasiak’s looking back on that time alongside her fellow Dance Moms co-stars in Dance Moms: The Reunion.

For Lukasiak, going back and reflecting on her Dance Moms experience was “emotional,” as she felt incredibly “fragile” while filming the reunion. “[Dance Moms: The Reunion] was the first time I really sat down and intentionally reflected on my time on the show,” she tells Her Campus in an exclusive interview ahead of the reunion airing. “I’ve always been really appreciative of [what Dance Moms] has given me, but it felt very necessary. It felt like [I was] closing that chapter of my life and finally getting to mentally [and] consciously feel ready to move on.”

However, Lukasiak did enjoy sharing the screen with her former co-stars again, many of whom she considers her close friends. She even got a chance to catch up with JoJo Siwa, whom she hadn’t had the opportunity to get to know very well ahead of the reunion.

“When we shot the [reunion], that was only the second time I’ve ever met her,” she says. “I guess you can say we caught up because I really got to know her there.”

Since starring on Dance Moms, Lukasiak has continued working in Hollywood while navigating college life. In addition to graduating from Pepperdine University, she is currently focused on being the CEO of Elevé Dance Competition, which she co-founded with her mother, Christi Lukasiak.

Transitioning from student to full-fledged business owner with Elevé has taught Lukasiak a lot, specifically that “you’re not going to be able to control everything” in business and life.

“I’ve always felt like an adult because I’ve been working since I was nine, [and college gave] me some preparation, but there’s not any way you can prepare to start your own business,” she says. “You have to understand that you’re not going to be able to be on top of everything. You have to be prepared to pivot or put out fires when needed.”

Having “done a lot at 22,” Lukasiak has one piece of advice for college students who aren’t sure of their future plans. “Have an idea where you want to go, but if your plans change, that’s fine,” she tells Her Campus. “Just go with the flow and learn as much as you can.”

These responses have been edited for length and clarity.

What is your go-to coffee order?

I’m in a big matcha phase right now with regular milk and light ice. If I’m at home, I’d make a regular coffee with cream.

What are your favorite skincare/beauty products at the moment?

Aquaphor.

What are your sun, moon, and rising signs?

I’m a Gemini, a Cancer moon, and my rising is Scorpio.

What is your favorite style of dance?

Ballet. It’s so beautiful and I think it’s essential for anyone who does dance because it gives you a great foundation.

What is one word that you would use to describe Jojo Siwa’s rebrand?

Daring.

What’s one song you can’t help but dance to every time that you hear it?

I’m in New York, so I’d say “Empire State of Mind.”

If little Chloé was standing in front of you right now, what would you say to her?

You’re perfect the way you are and you don’t need to change to please other people. Eventually, you will see that being yourself is the best thing you can do and it’s more than enough.

What are you manifesting for the next stage of your career?

To go on Dancing with the Stars.

Would you want to join DWTS as a professional dancer or as one of the celebrities?

I’ve never done ballroom dancing, so I want to be a [contestant]. I think it would be so fun.