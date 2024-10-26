You’ll Be The Ultimate ‘Brat’ With These Halloween Costumes

Halloween and it’s the same but you’re dressing as Charli xcx so it’s not. Charli xcx has had an iconic year. Her album Brat completely took over the world. You can’t see the color green without thinking of the album or scrolling on social media without catching a post of the singer. She recently dropped her remix album, Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat, with features from popstar Ariana Grande and her Sweat Tour co-headliner Troye Sivan. I was lucky enough to see Charli xcx and Sivan at the Sweat Tour in Dallas, and it was one of the best concerts I’ve ever been to. I’m dressing as the brat this year myself, so the show was the perfect pregame to prepare myself to get fully bratified for Halloweekend.

She’s your favorite reference baby, and there’s no doubt we’ll see a ton of Charli xcx costumes this Halloween. Black sunglasses, main character energy, and Brat green are a couple of essentials you need if you’re going to be the 365 party girl. I’m just living that life and here to help you slay this Halloween. Here are five legendary looks from this era to recreate to help you get into your Brat era.

This Halloween is going to be so brat. Everything is romantic when you’re one of Charli xcx’s angels.