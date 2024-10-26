You’ll Be The Ultimate ‘Brat’ With These Halloween Costumes

Halloween and it’s the same but you’re dressing as Charli xcx so it’s not. Charli xcx has had an iconic year. Her album Brat completely took over the world. You can’t see the color green without thinking of the album or scrolling on social media without catching a post of the singer. She recently dropped her remix album, Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat, with features from popstar Ariana Grande and her Sweat Tour co-headliner Troye Sivan. I was lucky enough to see Charli xcx and Sivan at the Sweat Tour in Dallas, and it was one of the best concerts I’ve ever been to. I’m dressing as the brat this year myself, so the show was the perfect pregame to prepare myself to get fully bratified for Halloweekend.
She’s your favorite reference baby, and there’s no doubt we’ll see a ton of Charli xcx costumes this Halloween. Black sunglasses, main character energy, and Brat green are a couple of essentials you need if you’re going to be the 365 party girl. I’m just living that life and here to help you slay this Halloween. Here are five legendary looks from this era to recreate to help you get into your Brat era.
- The Classic Brat Merch
-
There’s nothing more recognizable right now than the Brat font and color. If you want to keep your Halloween costume simple this year, wear a Brat tee with some jeans like Charli xcx did in this Instagram post. You can buy the merch on her website and Urban Outfitters or easily make a shirt yourself.
- The Boiler Room Look
-
The Boiler Room set was a cultural reset. The look Charli xcx wore is widely known in the fandom. In fact, this fan on TikTok just recreated the outfit for one of the LA Forum Sweat Tour dates. You can buy a “Cult Classic” tee on Charli xcx’s website. Then get white star tights, black sunglasses, and boots. Of course, don’t forget the green tape.
- Ibiza Brat
-
The Ibiza Boiler Room set look lives in my head rent-free. It’s a simple look — with just a white long-sleeve tee, and white underwear —but it’s just such a party girl vibe. Charli xcx paired the basics with white knee-high stockings and boots. The big black sunglasses are always a must.
- “360” Music Video
-
The “360” music video is so iconic, with legends like Julia Fox (who is literally so Julia) and Gabriette, who always leaves us so inspired. This is the perfect Halloween costume because the red wine Charli xcx gets all over her white tank top gives a horror movie vibe. Black underwear, tights, heels, and sunglasses complete the look, which are all things most of us already have in our closets.
- The I Love Me Tee
-
This is another one of my favorite Charli xcx looks from this era, and it’s easy to recreate. The original shirt is an Ashley Williams I Heart Me Varsity Baby T in white, but so many I Heart Me shirts are sold online. Pair it with sparkly shorts, black sunglasses, gloves, and boots.
This Halloween is going to be so brat. Everything is romantic when you’re one of Charli xcx’s angels.