Chappell Roan’s highly anticipated single, “The Subway,” is finally here, and there’s a lot to unpack. This single has been in the works for quite some time, only building suspense surrounding its official studio release. First debuting the ballad at Gov Ball over a year ago, Roan has kept fans hooked on “The Subway”s infectious harmonies and powerful vocals.

From social media announcements to eye-catching Easter eggs, the pop star knows how to keep the hype alive. But Roan has also offered listeners insight into the track’s delayed studio release. In an interview with iHeart Radio’s Las Culturistas, the singer opened up about the challenges of reformulating this song in a studio setting. “I’ve been banging my head against the wall with ‘The Subway,’” she said. “Songs can work live, certain things can work live, and they do not work in the studio.”

Because “The Subway” remained unreleased for so long, fans grew attached to the live versions they’ve soaked in for months. Roan even has a name for this phenomenon, dubbing it “demo-tis.” “You fall in love with what you hear first,” she elaborated on Las Culturistas. “You hear a different version and you’re just gonna hate it because it’s different.”

“The Subway” Live Version

Roan performed “The Subway” live for the first time back in June 2024, at the Governers Ball Music Festival in New York. Fans instantly fell in love with it, and even though it took Roan a full year to release the song on streaming, her listeners knew the song from start to finish.

“The Subway” Studio Version

After months of fans romanticizing the live version and attaching their own memories and meanings to every lyric, reactions to the studio version were instantly positive. The artist didn’t do much to change “The Subway” in the studio version, save for the subway sound in the background at the beginning and some slightly different percussion beats throughout. After more than a year of fine-tuning, Roan’s done her best to preserve the magic that made fans fall in love with “The Subway” in the first place.

Some standout lyrics from the track include, “I made a promise / if in four months this feeling ain’t gone / Well, f*ck this city / I’m movin’ to Saskatchewan.” The ballad closes with a subtle double entendre, as Roan belts, “She’s got, she’s got a way,” and, “She got, she got away.”

This play on words elegantly shifts the emotional weight of the song, hinting at the layered dynamic of Roan’s relationship with this person. On one hand, she acknowledges the distance formed between them; on the other, she still clings to their shared memories, reflecting on the hold this individual has on her to this day.