You’ll Be Hot To Go In These Chappell Roan-Inspired Halloween Costumes

As someone who has been listening to Chappell Roan since 2023, I’m not shocked at how much of a star she’s become in 2024. With her theatrical performances, relatable and touching speech at the 2024 VMAs, and how outspoken she is about celebrity culture, it’s no surprise that her fame has skyrocketed in the past year — and she’s only becoming more successful. As one of the breakout artists to emerge from this summer of music, Roan has also given fans something to look forward to each time she performs: an outfit that doesn’t go unnoticed n

Whether you’re a long-time fan of Roan’s or have fallen down the rabbit hole of her music, there’s no denying that Roan’s outfits and songs will be a large part of Halloween 2024. And to be honest, can you blame fans for wanting to take inspiration from Roan? With so many different looks and outfits she’s worn in the past year, fans have a choice of what they want to wear to the Pink Pony Club this Halloween season.

The Midwest Princess Look

If there was an award for Best Album Cover, Roan’s The Rise and Fall of a Midwestern Princess would take the cake. Roan’s blue prom queen look and dazzling tiara are guaranteed to be a massive hit during this Halloween, and I’m already bedazzling my Chappell-inspired sashes. Roan may be the Midwest princess, but you’ll end up taking the crown with this costume.

This look is H-O-T-T-O-G-O!

I’m not going to lie, I listen to “Hot To Go” at least once a day and have the choreography memorized. With a music video that is so fun and colorful, Roan’s showgirl & 80s inspired outfit will be one fans will look back on as she continues to grow. With a blue leotard that shines, gold star patches, and white cowboy boots, you’ll be ready to sing Hot To Go in front of all of your crushes on Halloween.

Roan of Arc

If you tuned into the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, you’re probably still replaying Roan’s medieval-inspired performance of Good Luck, Babe! Not only was it Roan’s first award show performance, but it also gave fans another iconic outfit from everyone’s favorite Midwest princess: the Roan of Arc look. Sharpen your fake swords, put on your chainmail headpieces, and prepare for battle.

Good Luck, Babe!

Inspired by one of 2024’s songs of the summer, Roan’s look for Good Luck, Babe! is guaranteed to be another fan favorite look to recreate. With a simple red dress and a fake pig nose to represent the single’s artwork, you can stop the world by wearing this costume for good luck.

Pink Pony Club Core

It wouldn’t be a Chappell Roan outfit if there wasn’t a reference to “Pink Pony Club.” Seeing everyone scream the lyrics to “Pink Pony Club” while wearing their cowboy hats and boots brings tears to my eyes, and of course, we will be showing up in pink western attire. With Roan’s sparkling outfits and fan-favorite pink bandana, you’ll be the best dressed at not only Roan’s club, but in our club as well.

Lady Liberty

When Roan stepped on stage at the 2024 Governors Ball, lives were changed. Roan paid tribute to Lady Liberty herself, standing tall and green as New York’s most iconic symbol. Seeing that Roan is becoming a symbol herself, it’s no shock that she absolutely killed this look. We already are expecting to see people with green hair, attire, and carrying around the Statue of Liberty’s beloved crown and torch to the parties.

Chappell-looza Wrestling

One of Roan’s most iconic looks took place at the 2024 Lollapalooza festival, where she wore a wrestling-inspired outfit on stage in Chicago. With a pink and blue wrestling mask and a latex outfit, we already can foresee everyone signing up for wrestling classes this Halloween season.

Red Wine Supernova Magician

One of my favorite songs from Roan is “Red Wine Supernova,” mainly because it includes a magician. In the video, a woman is standing in front of Roan wearing a bedazzled magician bodysuit and shining gold gloves. We can’t guarantee that you’ll pull a wand or a rabbit out of your hat, but you’ll definitely be the best dressed this Halloween.

Purple Cowboy

While on tour with Olivia Rodrigo, Roan dressed up in a purple bedazzled cowboy outfit. Similar to her “Pink Pony Club” look, Roan wore a purple sequin bodysuit, purple tights, purple sequin gloves, and a purple cowboy hat and we were obsessed. The cowboy look proved that Roan is a fashion icon in the making, and we can’t help but stan.

Coachella Butterfly

The award for my favorite Roan look of 2024 goes to the Coachella butterfly costume. Roan took to the stage on Weekend 2 of Coachella in April 2024 in an extravagant, one of a kind butterfly outfit that dazzled millions around the world. Pink and red butterfly hair accessories and a costume with massive wings, Roan was able to fly her way into many hearts by being authentic and true on stage.