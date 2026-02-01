Chappell Roan Basically Only Wore Pierced Nipples To The Grammys

Celebrities were dressed to impress as they made their way down the red carpet of the 68th annual Grammy Awards — or, in Chappell Roan’s case, hardly dressed at all. ICYMI, on Feb. 1, the 2025 Best New Artist winner took to the red carpet with a look that turned heads: a burgundy gown seemingly held up by nipple piercings. And we love to see it.

Marking her second time attending the Grammys, Roan’s Mugler gown was inspired by the spring/summer 1998 “Jeu de Paume” couture collection by Manfred Thierry Mugler, revisited for the spring/summer 2026 collection by Miguel Castro Freitas. Assembled by Roan’s stylist Genesis Webb, the look takes it to the next level with matching underwear, a gold choker, and open-toe heels. Her makeup was less extreme than usual, focusing on her long lashes and leaving her brows natural.

She also had a matching maroon cape and used her long red locks to cover up during red carpet interviews. Additionally, her torso, arms, and back were covered in faux tattoos created by Andrew Dahling in partnership with MAC Cosmetics, where Roan serves as the Global Brand Ambassador.

While she didn’t perform at the 2026 Grammys, Roan was nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance, both for her hit single, “The Subway,” which came out in late July. Among her competition is Justin Bieber for “DAISIES,” Sabrina Carpenter for “Manchild,” Lady Gaga for “Disease,” Chappell Roan for “The Subway,” and Lola Young for “Messy.”

But Roan’s head-turning look is nothing new: Roan is known for her exuberant outfits, including a Miss Piggy-inspired look in 2024, or her 2024 Governor’s Ball Statue of Liberty costume. And Roan was not the only one stripping it back at the 2026 Grammys: Doechii, who won Best Rap Album for Alligator Bites Never Heal at the 2025 Grammys, also wore a basically nude look with a beaded top, which she changed into after the red carpet for the awards ceremony. Do I smell a 2026 trend coming?