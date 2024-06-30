Got The Breakup Blues? Let It Out With These Chappell Roan Lyrics As IG Captions

Chappell Roan, your favorite artist’s favorite artist, has recently skyrocketed to fame, becoming quite the pop “Femininomenon.” The popularity of the Midwest Princess has flourished due to her catchy beats, remarkable stage presence, and ability to speak unapologetically for what she believes in. Roan has been a breath of fresh air in the music industry, her originality and vulnerable lyrics touching the hearts of many.

Recently, Roan’s album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, has become widely popular. The album has it all: hype songs (like “HOT TO GO!), tracks to listen to when you’re in your feels (like “Coffee”), and when there’s practically steam coming out of your ears (like “My Kink Is Karma”).

If there’s one thing Roan is undoubtedly amazing at, it’s writing about relationships coming to an end, whether it be bitter, sad, or angry. Two of her most popular tracks, “Casual” and “Good Luck, Babe!” discuss heartbreak in contrasting, but beautiful ways. Here are some lyrics that anyone going through a breakup can use for Instagram captions that are so easy to relate to. So turn on some Chappell Roan and grab a pint of ice cream as you come up with that post-breakup IG post!

“Is it casual now?” “You wonder why I’m bitter?” “Hate that I let this drag on so long, you can go to hell.” “It’s all in my head but I want non-fiction.” “You said ‘We’re not together’ so now when we kiss, I have anger issues.” “And when you think about me, all of those years ago, you’re standing face to face with ‘I told you so.’” “Wishing you the best in the worst way.” “Fell in love with the thought of you, now I’m choked up, face down, burnt out.” “If I didn’t love you, it would be fine.” “Nowhere else is safe, every place leads back to your place.” “But I’d rather feel something than nothing at all, so I’ll meet you for coffee.” “Some old story time again… got so close, but then you lost it.” “If karma’s real, hope it’s your turn.” “It’s hot when you’re going through hell and you’re hating yourself, I’m feeling myself.” “If you really want to leave, I’ll never make you stay.” “Love is a kaleidoscope.” “I’m through with all these super mega-bummer boys like you.”

After listening to these lyrics and reeling in the hurt, angst, and anger, Chappell Roan’s versatility has you covered for the best songs to listen to for some much-deserved fun after recovering from heartbreak.