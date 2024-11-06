Here’s What Celebs Really Think About Trump Winning The Presidential Election

The 2024 presidential election has come to an end. After months of educating ourselves on both candidates and preparing to have our voices heard, the results are finally in. On Nov. 6, it was announced that former President Donald Trump won the election after securing 277 votes in the Electoral College. Vice President Kamala Harris came in at 244 votes. News of Trump’s win was upsetting for the majority of the country, as most were rooting for Harris thanks to her unique plan on protecting the rights of women, cutting taxes for working and middle-class families, and fixing America’s democracy overall.

After Trump’s win was announced, a bunch of celebrities took to social media to express their feelings about the election turnout. Most celebrities discussed how women’s rights are in danger, as well as the economy, people of color, and LGBTQ+ rights.

Cardi B

In a photo uploaded to her Instagram story, the rapper looked visibly upset with the caption, “I hate yall bad.”

Lili Reinhart

In Reinhart’s heartfelt tweet, she wrote, “I cannot fathom the feeling of the women who came forward about their sexual assault at the hands of Trump. Seeing millions of people vote for their abuser. My heart absolutely breaks for these women. I believe you, and I am so sorry.”

Dean Withers

Withers has been outspoken about the election for months and had the chance to be a part of a debate against Trump supporters. In his tweet about Trump’s win, he wrote, “I’m devastated. Goodnight.”

Christina Applegate

Actress Christina Applegate shared a tweet that read, “Why? Give me reasons why???? My child is sobbing because her rights as a woman may be taken away. Why? And if you disagree with me, please unfollow me.”

Mary L. Trump

Mary L. Trump, Donald Trump’s niece, tweeted,”I am so deeply sorry. I thought better of us.”

Angel Reese

The Chicago Sky player shared a tweet that read, “woke up speechless….” In another tweet, Reese wrote, “As a woman, i’m heartbroken for us all…”

Ts Madison

In Madison’s pivotal tweet, she wrote, “I just seen a black man say ‘i didn’t vote for trump…i voted against Trans rights and LGBTQ people rights, High inflation and a Broken economy’ Trying to Hurt a small group of people as a BLACK person definitely shows me that you don’t want rights… You want privilege!”

Stephen King

The famous novelist tweeted, “There’s a sign you can see in many shops that sell beautiful but fragile items: LOVELY TO LOOK AT, DELIGHTFUL TO HOLD, BUT ONCE YOU BREAK IT, THEN IT’S SOLD. You can say the same about democracy.”

Kevin McHale

The actor, who’s best known for playing Artie Abrams on Glee, tweeted, “Sorry rest of the world.”

He followed that up with another tweet that read, “Supreme Court gone for the rest of my lifetime. Ultra-conservative evangelical bigotry, xenophobia, racism is the mandate.”

Jools Lebron

Jools Lebron is not feeling very demure following the 2024 presidential election results. In a video posted to TikTok, Lebron expressed her heartbreak over this outcome.

“I know that the world does not like trans people, I get it. But all you guys have moms. That woman pushed you out of her body for you to grow up and vote for her to not have rights. That’s f*cking heartbreaking.”

As shocked as I am, I’m mostly saddened by this election outcome.