Here’s Every Celebrity Cameo In ‘A Very Jonas Christmas Movie’

‘Tis the season, Jonas Brothers fans! With the release of A Very Jonas Christmas Movie and its soundtrack on Nov. 14, it’s time to get cozy and enjoy this comedic, lighthearted Christmas movie with your favorite band of brothers — and a very long list of celebrity cameos. Prepare to rewatch, sing-a-long, and keep the soundtrack on shuffle this holiday season with A Very Jonas Christmas Movie. Spoiler alert: Spoilers for A Very Jonas Christmas Movie follow.

In the new Disney+ holiday movie, Kevin, Nick, and Joe Jonas play exaggerated versions of themselves trying to get home for Christmas after playing their final stop on the fictional Unbreakable Bond Tour in London. Chaos ensues after a spell is cast on them: their plane to New York is struck by a lightning bolt, their train is Amsterdam-bound instead of Paris-bound, the brothers get into a plane crash, and survive an almost-attack from a wolf. Not only is this movie filled with comedic moments and references to the Jonas Brothers’s real lives, but the cast is stacked with celeb appearances and cameos, with multiple famous people portraying a movie character or just themselves.

If you can’t keep up with who makes an appearance, don’t worry, I’ve caught them all. Here are all the celeb cameos in A Very Jonas Christmas Movie.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson @disneyplus The Jonas Brothers have found their way home. A Very Jonas Christmas Movie is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu this #holiday season. ♬ original sound – Disney+ Jesse Tyler Ferguson played Santa in the movie. He meets Joe at the bar after Nick and Kevin decide not to go out on their last night of tour. To help them rediscover their magic as a family, he puts a spell on the brothers to prevent them from getting home for Christmas until they decide to spend it together. Santa reappears in the film when the brothers need a ride to Germany from Amsterdam. During that scene, Nick becomes sentimental after talking with him, and the song “Remember When” plays while home videos of the Jonas Brother are shown. The final time Santa is seen is at the window of Kevin Jonas’s home while the brothers spend Christmas with their families and Lucy (played by Chloe Bennet). Will Ferrell Will Ferrell portrayed himself as a JoBros superfan, attending the concert in London at the start of the film with his real-life family. He also reappears in the credits at another show. Randall Park Randall Park plays Brad, who is a part of the band’s team, rescues the band at the end of the movie from being attacked by a pack of wolves. Billie Lourd Bille Lourd— aka Chanel No. 3 from Screen Queens — plays Cassidy in the movie. She’s a travel agent from Odyssey Travel who is going through a breakup and tries to assist the brothers with getting home for Christmas. Chloe Bennet Chloe Bennet plays Lucy, Joe’s love interest in the movie,a childhood friend he finds a spark with after meeting years later on a train to Amsterdam. Bennet also has a duet with Joe — the song “Feel Something.” Laverne Cox Laverne Cox plays Stacy, the band’s manager, who reaches out to Nick to see if the band would like to extend the tour by six months. Andrew Barth Feldman @jeingbill the amount of cameos in this movie is just perfect for my attention span lol #averyjonaschristmas #jonasbrothers #christmasmovie ♬ original sound – pop girl jill Andrew Barth Feldman plays Ethan, an actor in Amsterdam. Ethan acted as Kevin McCallister alongside Nick Jonas, who portrayed his father in a short-lived adaption of Home Alone. In the film, the two do not get along, and competitively sing “Home Alone.” Andrea Martin Andrea Martin plays Deb, an eccentric Uber driver that takes the Jonas Brothers to their train to Paris. Kenny G Kenny G makes a cameo, playing his saxophone in the train station during “Coming Home This Christmas.” KJ Apa The Map That Leads To You star plays Gene, Cassidy’s pilot ex-boyfriend that tries to fly the Jonas Brothers from Germany to New York until the plane crashes and goes up in flames in the woods. The Jonas Family @entertainmenttonight It’s safe to say ‘A Very Jonas Christmas’ will be the first of many projects for Kevin Jonas’ little birds Alena and Valentina. 🥰 #jonasbrothers #kevinjonas #averyjonaschristmas ♬ original sound – Entertainment Tonight Kevin’s wife, Danielle Jonas, and their two daughters, Alena and Valentina, are in the movie. Nick’s wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and their daughter, Malti, are in the film as well. Their families appear on FaceTime and are mentioned throughout the movie, too. They show up in person at the end of the film for Christmas at Kevin’s house alongside Joe’s daughters, Willa and Delphine, and Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr.

Besides having many recognizable faces, the film made references to a few celebrities, too, including Elton John and Daniel Radcliffe — who Joe hilariously portrayed in a fantasy during “Best Night.”