The 29-day trial of musician Sean “Diddy” Combs has been a widespread topic of conversation over the last several months. Now that a verdict has been reached, the internet is rallying around Cassie Ventura for her bravery and strength throughout the grueling legal process.

In November 2023, Ventura came forward with her experience with Diddy, who was her on-and-off partner for 11 years. She filed a 35-page federal lawsuit against him, which detailed claims of physical and sexual abuse. Much of the alleged abuse took place throughout the pair’s relationship, noting a decade-long pattern of violence and alleged sex trafficking from 2007 to 2018. The two first met in 2005, when Combs was 37 and Ventura was only 19.

This trial received massive amounts of attention from various media outlets, creating new dialogue around the troubling allegations set forth by Ventura, and a second witness who testified under the pseudonym “Jane.” Combs was ultimately found guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution, but acquitted of the most serious counts: racketeering and sex trafficking of Ventura and “Jane.” After the verdict, an incredible outpouring of love and support came out from Ventura’s attorney, fellow celebrities, and countless internet users.

Ventura’s Attorney On Diddy’s Not Guilty Verdict

Shortly after the verdict was announced, Douglas H. Wigdor, Ventura’s attorney, praised his client for her powerful testimony and courage in coming forward with her story. “Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution,” Wigdor said in a statement.

He went on to describe the lasting positive impact Ventura’s efforts left on the entertainment industry and survivors of abuse. Wigdor said, “She displayed unquestionable strength and brought attention to the realities of powerful men in our orbit and the misconduct that has persisted for decades without repercussion. This case proved that change is long overdue, and we will continue to fight on behalf of survivors.”

Online Support Of Ventura Following Diddy’s Not Guilty Verdict

After the verdict was announced, users across social media flooded Ventura’s comments with messages of support. On Instagram, celebrities like Shay Mitchell and Paris Hilton joined in, showing solidarity with a string of emojis. Mitchell dropped “❤️🔥❤️” under Ventura’s most recent post, while Hilton added a simple heart eyes emoji.

On X, users are sharing public messages of support for Ventura.

Cassie choosing to date again. And love again. And live again is proof she was her own savior.



Her defiance to continue to thrive is proof she, herself, was her biggest supporter.



Don’t downplay or minimize how big of a feat that is. — mrs. chase that cheese (@thejanaymichele) May 18, 2024

I hope Cassie is doing okay and has a good support system. strongest woman around ❤️ — Bella 🫶 (@mi4d0lan) July 2, 2025

We all support Cassie ! — 🇧🇷Zelia Fabro22🇧🇷 (@zfabrogmailcom) July 2, 2025

sending cassie so much love and support i know doing this wasn’t easy and i know its scary — ًً (@girlsonfillm) November 16, 2023

Cassie Ventura is the only person I’m thinking about right now.



A brave hero. A survivor. A fighter. Woman of the year, every year.



That Diddy verdict is hardly worth the paper it’s written on, but that’s another story



I hope Cassie and her family find the peace they deserve pic.twitter.com/Qrcr09Ht62 — Spankie SWOOP Valentine (@SpankieV) July 2, 2025

😢💔Cassie is brave and I’m sending support to her and all the other victims. — Theresa (@TheresaLuciano) July 2, 2025

I was deeply disappointed by those "not guilty" verdicts. I didn't understand how a jury could hear that testimony and still rule "not guilty". I hope Cassie has good emotional support to help her deal with this. — Shira (@shiradotnet) July 2, 2025

i hope cassie is surrounded by love & support right now. i can’t imagine having your trauma so grossly dismissed like this. — patback (@memeforhire) July 2, 2025

Hope Cassie, Cudi and everyone who spoke out is surrounded by love, support and security https://t.co/j6i9y3ao52 — job morant (@theeluvvbelow) July 1, 2025

What’s Next For Diddy?

Combs is now awaiting sentencing for two counts of transportation of prostitution, which he was found guilty for. Although the date of the hearing has not been set as of publication, the rapper faces a maximum sentence of 10 years for each count. During the upcoming hearing, Judge Arun Subramanian will have the final say on how long Combs will end up behind bars.