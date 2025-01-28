I’m In Pain Looking At Cardi B’s New Butt Crack Piercing

Um….Cardi B did WHAT? On Jan. 27, the rapper revealed she got a new piercing — but its location has left fans speechless. Cardi took to X, formerly Twitter, where she wrote, “Soooo …….i got my butt crack pierced 🤭.” This had many people (myself included) questioning if she really *did* pierce what she said she did.

At first, the tweet felt like a joke. But not even five minutes later, Cardi B proved doubters wrong. She quote tweeted The Female Rap Room on X with a NSFW photo of her piercing along with the caption, “Do I lie ?” after the account responded to her original tweet, “photo or it didn’t happen.” Let me just save you the search — she definitely did *not* lie. I wish I could say I was shocked, but honestly, I can’t. But I will say seeing the NSFW photo of Cardi’s butt crack piercing definitely made me cringe a little. Despite the shock, this feels very on-brand for her as she’s always been one to be candid about her life and in this case, her piercings.

Soooo …….i got my butt crack pierced 🤭 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 27, 2025

This isn’t the first time Cardi B’s been upfront about her piercings. In 2023, the “Money” rapper’s piercer shared her new Monroe piercing along with other ear piercings she had gotten done the same day via Instagram. “Cardi B came by the shop and got some piercings from me the other day!” the piercer, @piercedbyharrison captioned the slideshow. “We did an awesome Monroe piercing and some cool ear stuff as well. Thanks for the trust!”

A year later, Cardi went back to the Pierced by Harrison for a few more earrings. She even showed off her new bling in a video.”I came in for one thing,” she said. “Look what Harrison did!”

Despite having done this in the past, I don’t think anyone could have expected where Cardi was getting her next piercing.

Of course, Cardi’s new butt crack piercing *really* got fans talking.

GIRL i just opened this app??? pic.twitter.com/RYfZjG8FQk — ☆ (@realonx1) January 27, 2025

Even through the speculation, fans were more curious about the pain and feasibility of it all.

Yo Cardi, what does this even mean?



On God, that is not a thing! 🤣 — Mark Foxx (@MarkFoxx13) January 27, 2025

How does that work? Asking for a friend. — intothefray (@damionfray) January 27, 2025

sounds like a pain in the ass! — blesskatty 🦋 (@blesskatty) January 27, 2025

It’s safe to say that this post really rattled my explore page. But as long as Cardi’s happy, I’m happy for her. I just won’t be getting a piercing like *that* anytime soon.