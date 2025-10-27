It’s official, Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso are engaged! Mancuso proposed at a surprise engagement party (which she thought was a friend’s birthday party) in front of their family and friends. Shortly after, Mendes debuted her engagement ring — a classic thin band with a large diamond — and the couple celebrated at an event at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. Mendes and Mancuso made the news social-media-official with a joint Instagram post on Oct. 25, featuring a caption that read, “Engaged to my best friend.”

Since her time on Riverdale, Mendes has worked on numerous projects, both as an actress and producer. In fact, in 2024, Mendes even co-founded her own production company, Honor Role, alongside Rachel Matthews. She’s also got lots on the horizon, including starring as Teela in the upcoming He-Man reboot film, Masters of the Universe.

As an actor, musician, and comedian, Mancuso has a long resume as well. If you were on Vine as a kid, you’ll definitely remember him. He was kind of a legend on the app, where he got his start making comedy skits.

Needless to say, the two are both booked and busy, but how did they meet? Let’s take a look at Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso’s relationship timeline.

June 2022: Mendes & Mancuso Meet On The Set Of Música

Mendes and Mancuso portrayed main characters in the film Música, which Mancuso also wrote, directed, and loosely based around his own life. The co-stars first met during a screen test for the rom-com and immediately hit it off. “It’s safe to say there was chemistry from the moment we met, and it was certainly visible onscreen,” Mancuso shared at the time. “We have this two-minute silent footage, because there was no audio on the day, this silent footage of us talking and interacting, and we have it all recorded so you can see that there’s this exciting energy and this giddiness.”

July 10, 2022: Relationship Becomes Official (But Not Yet Public)

While it wasn’t official to the world just yet, Mendes and Mancuso officially began their relationship in July 2022. Their exact anniversary date was revealed via an Instagram post from Mendes. The picture shows Mendes kissing Mancuso on the cheek, with a caption reading, “Always in our own little world. te amo so much. one year down, and many more to go.”

Oct. 30, 2022: Dating Rumors Begin

Mendes and Mancuso were spotted arriving together to a Halloween party, and dating rumors began to fly.

Nov. 8, 2022: Instagram Soft Launch

Mendes posted a photo dump to Instagram, captioned “life update,” and few of the pictures hinted at her and Mancuso being together. She remained indirect, not clearly revealing his face in any of the shots.

Feb. 14, 2023: Instagram Hard Launch

On Valentine’s Day 2023, Mendes and Mancuso officially shared that they were dating through an Instagram post on Mendes’s account. The caption read, “Meu valentine. te amo so much,” accompanying a shot of the two kissing.

Feb. 14, 2024: Valentine’s Day Post

Mendes shared another Valentine’s Day post the following year, making it clear that the two are still in love and thriving. In the caption, she shared, “As soon as [Mancuso] wrapped música, he flew all the way to the UK to support me while filming upgraded. edited all of música remotely from our little hotel room in leeds. visited me on set almost every day just to give me a kiss and watch me do my thing. I love you @rudymancuso thanks for showing up in the most meaningful ways.”

October 2025: Mancuso Proposes

Mancuso popped the question at a party with his and Mendes’s friends and family, and she said yes!

Wishing nothing but the best for these two, and I can’t wait to see the wedding pics!