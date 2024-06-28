The Meaning Behind Camila Cabello’s “Twentysomethings” Lyrics Is So Relatable

On June 28, Camilla Cabello released her latest pop album C,XOXO, which features songs about heartbreak, navigating life, and aimlessness that can accompany that. Cabello incorporates these themes in fun, upbeat tracks, such as her song “Twentysomethings” which many think is the perfect testament to being a confused twenty-something.

The song describes not knowing exactly what you’re doing and how long that feelingwill last, but being okay with that, even in all of its messy glory. This song, in particular, describes a feeling many know all too well, but wish they didn’t, depicting a hot-and-cold relationship. In the first verse, Cabello describes this by singing, “We probably won’t work, but, baby we just might.”

Cabello describes “livin’ in limbo” in the chorus, noting how she feels as though she doesn’t belong to herself, or the love interest she’s referring to in the song. She describes the complex and contrasting feelings of wanting independence, wanting to belong to someone entirely, and not just exist in a gray area. In the pre-chorus, she sings, “Want you to hold me tight, tell me we’re alright/I don’t want you on the phone, feel better on my own/Remind myself I’m grown, I could do what I want, yeah.”

In the catchy chorus of the track, Cabello sings, “Twenty-somethin’s in love, in lust, in confusion/ Twenty-somethin’s, dancin’ while our hearts are bruisin’/ Leave Manhattan, cross the bridge over to Brooklyn/ When it comes to us, I don’t know what the f*ck I’m doin,’ doin’/ Twenty-somethin’s, should’ve left the party sooner/ Twenty-somethin’s, gotta have a sense of humor when it comes to us/ Don’t know what the f*ck I’m doin.”’ Cabello perfectly encapsulates the feelings of being in love and confused which perfectly accompanies exploring life in your twenties.

In Cabello’s second verse, she describes the impossibility of decoding the meaning of someone’s message. She sings, “‘Bout to lose service, I’m in the elevator/”If you’re down we could do somethin’ later”/ F*ck does that mean? I need a translator/I don’t get it, straight up.”

Many are loving Cabello’s perfect testament to what being a confused young adult is really like, even if it’s not always pretty.

twentysomethings by camila cabello is gonna be for the hot girls and gays in their twenties with anxiety issues pic.twitter.com/zhqS20brTz — alessandro (@cabellosversion) June 23, 2024

Twenty somethings truly captures the essence of being in your twenties, it’s so relatable and raw, and the lyrics feel like they were taken straight from my life, thank you so much for creating this masterpiece, I’ve never felt more seen💘 @Camila_Cabello #CXOXO pic.twitter.com/skOcOE8Ijd — I_just_ship_people (@ijustshippeople) June 28, 2024

@Camila_Cabello hello twentysomethings is my absolute favourite 😭😭😭 literally perfection and so so real — bec (@TAYGRClES) June 28, 2024

Confusing situationships, regretful choices, and conflicting emotions perfectly summarize what life is like for a young adult. This relatable track may easily become the song of the summer – I know I’ll be streaming it non-stop.