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bts no. 29
bts no. 29
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Culture > Entertainment

BTS’s “No. 29” Is Silent — What’s The Meaning Behind It?

BTS dropped their brand new album, ARIRANG, on March 20, but one song on the record has fans confused: “No. 29.” The song — which is the sixth on the tracklist — is almost fully silent. What’s the meaning behind “No. 29”?

Interludes — aka short breaks in between songs — are nothing new to albums, but they usually aren’t silent, unless it’s track “No. 29” on the new BTS album ARIRANG. What seems like it might be a random meditation break is actually an homage to BTS’s Korean roots. Band members confirmed during ARIRANG’s premiere live stream on March 20 that the track is “purely dedicated to Korean heritage.” 

The initial gong-like sound, which kicks off the song, is the tolling of the Divine Bell of King Seongdeok, an artifact from 771 AD and officially designated as South Korea’s National Treasure No. 29. The rest of the 1:38 track is an intentional moment of silence. Band leader Kim Namjoon, better known as RM, explained the duration of the track is the length for the sound of the bell to fully ring out. 

Before this ode to history was clarified, fans were confused on their first listen. 

@juliannaarchives

girl i was so confused like i thought my phone was broke at first 😭😭😭😭 #bts #bangtan #army #kpop #kpopfyp

♬ No. 29 – BTS
@ging3ryoongs

i thought my phone was on mute 😭 what was ur guys fav track so far? #BTS_SWIM #bts #bts_army #arirang

♬ original sound – ging3ryoongs
@tearsofartem

Idc SOTY 🥳 🙌 #bts #arirang #no29

♬ Mother Sea – Anime Zing

Some fans are even saying they can’t hear the bell through certain devices. 

The mysterious track was not the only tribute to BTS’s Korean roots on the album. The album name itself is a reference to a historic Korean folk song of the same name. While the word “Arirang” is no longer used in everyday Korean language, the song is iconic, with thousands of variations, and is closely tied to Korean cultural identity. 

Avoiding confusion similar to that caused by “No. 29,” BTS explained the origin of the album title in a trailer released on March 12. The trailer depicts what is believed to be the first-ever audio recording of “Arirang” at Howard University in 1896, before transitioning to a debut BTS performance in 2013. The trailer has direct parallels between the men who recorded the folk song and BTS’s existence as a band, and their rise to fame.

After a four-year break following the release of PROOF, fans are so pumped that BTS is back with ARIRANG. The ARMY fanbase has been eagerly awaiting new music, and while they are busy at work understanding the hidden meanings of BTS’s work, the album has been met with exciting reactions, with some fans calling them geniuses.

If you need me, I’ll be listening to ARIRANG on repeat. 

Isabelle Farina

UGA '26

My name is Isabelle Farina, I am a senior Journalism student at the University of Georgia receiving a minor in Law, Ethics and Philosophy and a certificate in Film and Media Scoring. While I’ve been having my fun in the south, I’m definitely a Jersey Girl at heart. I'm from a small town in New Jersey, so I love splitting my time between the beach and New York City. Because of my proximity to such a vivacious city,I love all things pop culture; books, movies, TV, music, you name it, I am definitely interested in it.

The most important goal of mine is to be able to channel my passions for media and storytelling into a lifelong career. My dream job would be to be an entertainment reporter for a culture magazine or write for the arts and culture columns of a newspaper. I have always been fascinated by celebrity culture and how audiences get so attached to people they don't even know just because of the art they create or are involved in.

To pursue my passion thus far, I have gotten involved with fashion magazines on campus and written culture articles for local publications. The power of the media is so intriguing to me and I realize how important it is to society. I want to be a part of the action.