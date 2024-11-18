Brittany From ‘LIB’ Apparently Had A Boyfriend During Filming & Y’all…

Although Season 7 of Love is Blind has officially wrapped, the drama surrounding the cast sure hasn’t. One notable cast member of the season was Brittany Wisniewski, who was (briefly) engaged to Leo Braudy before they amicably called it quits. Recently, some rumors began soaring that led many to think that Wisniewski didn’t enter the show with the true intent of finding love.

Apparently, old texts between Rocky Hawkins, Wisniewski’s long-term boyfriend, and a friend of his were shared online. In a screenshot of the apparent text convo, the friend asked Hawkins for confirmation that Wisniewski had appeared on LIB. In his reply, Hawkins wrote, “She did it for recognition and financial gain lol so I knew the entire time.” Her Campus reached out to Wisniewski’s team for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication. TMZ shared on Nov. 14 that Hawkins even dropped Wisniewski off at the airport to film LIB, and after filming wrapped, the two continued their relationship back in Maryland.

The same friend who was texting Hawkins supposedly had a convo with TikTok user @StorytimeWithRikkii, and shared that Wisnieski apparently told Hawkins that she went to Miami with her “best friend,” when in reality, it was with Braudy, her ex-fiancé. Rikkii also DMed Braudy for some insight. He replied back, saying he was “gonna be boring” and stay silent.

@storytimewithrikkii Here’s the update on the ongoing cheating scandal between Brittany from Love Is Blind S7 and her boyfriend Rocky. He allowed her to go on the show while they were in a relationship. He just found out that Brittany came to LA and allegedly cheated on him with rockstar Mod Son behind his back. He also states that he was not aware that, Brittany went to Miami with Leo after filming. Oooop! #loveisblindseason7 #loveisblind #loveisblindnetflix #greenscreen ♬ original sound – storytimewithrikkii

The drama doesn’t stop there, though. On Nov. 11, singer Mod Sun was spotted kissing Wisniewski inside On The Rox in West Hollywood during an after-party for his show at The Wiltern. On Nov. 12, the two fueled romance rumors even more when they were spotted at Catch Steak in L.A., walking hand-in-hand into the restaurant together.

TMZ reached out to Hawkins regarding the news of Wisniewski reportedly dating Mod Sun. Hawkins told the outlet that he had no clue she was even seeing the musician. “We were in a relationship prior and right after the show aired. We have knowingly been in a committed relationship,” Hawkins told TMZ. “I have been completely blindsided by all this leading up to when I dropped her off at the airport this past Monday for her trip to L.A. There’s nothing else to it.”

When TMZ reached out Wisniewski, she simply replied, “No comment.”

There you have it, folks. Not only did Wisniewski apparently have a boyfriend during the filming of LIB, but now there are romance rumors surrounding her and Mod Sun. IDK about you, but I’m hoping the Season 8 cast members of LIB go on the show for the right reasons.