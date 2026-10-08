Content creator Oliver Mills is under fire after podcaster and social media star Brittany Broski spoke out about their previous relationship — and what initially started as a TikTok comment has spiraled into a full-on controversy. So, what happened between Brittany Broski and Oliver Mills? Both of them have spoken out — and here’s the tea.

While the Oliver Mills and Brittany Broski saga blew up on social media in early October, it actually dates back to July 2026, when Broski attended a ROSALÍA concert in San Diego. There, Broski was brought on stage during the show’s “confessional” segment, where Broski shared a dating horror story that had the entire crowd in shock. “I dated a man from a different country — a small island, I won’t say which one,” she said. “And I begged him to come stay with me in LA. He did, except everything was on mama’s card. I paid for everything.”

Broski continued, saying that she paid for herself and her unnamed ex to go to New York, Santa Barbara, and Disneyland. However, after living in her apartment for three weeks, she said he broke up with her. And then, two weeks later, he apparently blocked Broski, and she found out “through the grapevine” he had a girlfriend the entire time.

While Broski didn’t name her ex, internet sleuths got to work and found old videos of Broski in Disneyland with Oliver Mills, a New Zealand-born social media creator. And while Broski didn’t acknowledge the rumors at the time, she recently identified that Mills was her ex in a series of TikTok comments.

On Sept. 29, actress and singer Avantika posted a video with Mills where the two were sitting in a restaurant lip-syncing to “Rocket Man” by Elton John. Fans flocked to the comment section, commenting things like, “Uh oh girl, be careful with that one” and, “Girl hide the credit card.” Then, on Oct. 2, Broski herself came to the comment section, writing, “RUN!!!!!!!!!!”

Following this, two of Mills’s former girlfriends took to social media to share their experiences dating the content creator. On Oct. 1, Maya Manoit, a Paris-based creator, posted a two-part series claiming that Mills cheated on her several times throughout their relationship, under which Broski commented, “Girl YOUVE GOT SO MANY WONDERFUL WOMEN STANDING BEHIND YOU who experienced the same sh*t 😭😭he left me as a husk of myself !!!!!! he’s literally a LEECH.”

Another one of Mills’s exes, Sierra Brave, also posted a video saying that Mills was “manipulative,” and also lied to her about his relationship status when the two began dating. “I think you can just trust me when I say that [he] isn’t a safe person,” she said in an Oct. 2 TikTok.

Oliver Mills posted an apology video

On Oct. 5, Mills responded to the controversy in a six-minute TikTok, admitting that he was “a liar and a cheat and an unsafe partner,” and apologized to the women for his previous behavior. “I was selfish and narcissistic, and acted horribly,” he said. “I’ve been horrible. And I am not deserving of sympathy for that at all.”

Mills also apologized to Broski, Manoit, and Brave by name, saying, “Maya and Brittany and Sierra, I’m terribly sorry. I have hurt you all in unique ways, and I am the common denominator there.” He continued, “I’m disgusted, and I adamantly refuse for this character to continue. What this video needs to be is radical acceptance and honesty, and an attempt at an integrity that I have not lived with at all.”

While Broski hasn’t responded to Mills at the time of publication, both Brave and Manoit posted responses to Mills. Shortly after his apology, Manoit posted several videos referencing her breakup with Mills, captioning one, “Keep my name out of ur mouth.”

Brave also posted a video on TikTok captioned, “Girl whatever,” writing, “If that wasn’t already clear.”

Of course, Broski doesn’t owe anyone a response. However, I’m hoping we’ll get a full debrief on The Broski Report at some point.