Brittany Broski’s Statement On The Tana Mongeau & Cody Ko Allegations Has Fans Upset

Popular content creator Brittany Broski has come under fire after posting a statement about her collaborator and friend Cody Ko, following the months-long discourse surrounding Ko’s prior relationship with social media star Tana Mongeau. Broski, who has over 7.5 million followers across platforms, commented on the allegations between Ko and Mongeau on her Instagram story — and fans have some thoughts.

On July 15, Broski took to her Instagram story to comment on her friendship with Ko after it was alleged that he had hooked up with Mongeau in 2015. During this period of time, Ko was 25 and Mongeau was 17, which is younger than the age of consent (18) in California (where Ko lives). Her Campus reached out to Ko for comment, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

In her statement, Broski wrote, “I’m crushed to learn about the Cody allegations. If it’s proven to be true then that’s extremely upsetting as a collaborator and longtime fan. I find all of this disturbing, inappropriate and just flat out disappointing.”

Broski’s statement has many fans and internet users side-eyeing for a few reasons. Mainly, the allegations against Ko came to light after a clip of Mongeau talking about the situation surfaced in early June, after her May 30 show of the Cancelled Tour. Broski’s usage of the phrase “If it’s proven to be true” also has fans upset. Her Campus reached out to Broski for comment on the backlash, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

This isn’t the first time that Broski and Mongeau have been involved in public drama. In an April 11 episode of the Cancelled podcast, Mongeau told a story about how Broski declined her offer to be a guest by texting, “OMFG, you know I love you, but my fans would literally stab and kill me on a campfire if I did.” Both Mongeau and her co-host, Brooke Schofield, expressed that the text hurt their feelings since it made it seem like Broski didn’t want to be affiliated with them or their podcast.

What happened between Tana Mongeau and Cody Ko?

At the May 30 show for her Cancelled Tour, Mongeau revealed that she allegedly hooked up with Cody Ko when she was a minor and he was 25. During the “hot seat” segment of the show, Mongeau was asked about the “smallest dick” she’s ever had sex with, and she replied, “Oh, my God, no one look at me. Cody Ko. I can say that, I was literally 17.”

After the clip went viral, Mongeau spoke about the situation publicly on the June 21 episode of Cancelled. “I understand that this isn’t just some crazy tea, it was a crime,” she said. “I’ve tried to talk about this a million times and I feel like I never have the right words but it’s everywhere, all over the internet.”

Mongeau also spoke about how, at an event in 2015, influencer Gabbie Hanna pulled Ko aside to tell him that Mongeau was only 17, but they hooked up anyway. “I can look at that and be like, ‘Why the f*ck were you doing that?’” she said. “I don’t associate or hold it with trauma because I’m such a comparative person, where I’m like, so many worse things have happened to me. And that’s bad. But I genuinely feel that way.”

Additionally, Mongeau also spoke about how the power dynamics of the hook-up were unbalanced, since she was not only a minor, but a huge fan of Ko. “I understand where now, as a grown adult, that you can say: You were taken advantage of.”

Mongeau also alleged that Ko had reached out to her last year before his wedding about the allegations. “I think I said something about it online and it was starting to surface, and he texted me like ‘Are we good?’ and was like, and like, I said ‘Yeah,’ and like, he was like, ‘My wedding’s coming up,’” Mongeau said. “And then now it’s like, all these Reddit threads, like if my name’s on any thread, it’s all getting deleted.”

At the time of publication, Ko has yet to address the allegations.