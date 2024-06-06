‘Bridgerton’ Fans Already Have Some Compelling Season 3 Part 2 Theories About Polin’s Fate

Dearest reader, we’re too busy dusting off our detective hats to mentally prepare for the Part 2 of Bridgerton Season 3. After all, it’s only been a few weeks since we began counting down the days until we finally get to see more of our favorite Regency-era family, and our favorite diamond couple of the season, Polin. It’s no secret that Bridgerton Part 1 left viewers swooning. As we patiently wait for Part 2 to drop, fans can’t stop thining about what Part 2 will bring and the future of Polin.

After Part 1 ended on a cliffhanger, fans have since gone online to theorize about what could be next for the world of Bridgerton. Since this season has strayed away from its original source material, many believe that Part 2 could be completely different from the book — especially when it comes to Penelope and Colin’s romance. Here are a few theories about Part 2 that are circulating online. Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for Bridgerton Season 3: Part 1 follow.

There may be a deeper reason for the Polin marriage.

One theory on Reddit suggests that the Polin wedding could be tied together with a knot, but under certain circumstances. Reddit user @another-taphophile explained that Colin saying that “he wouldn’t forgive Whistledown for what she’s done” could be a sign that there’s something big on the horizon.

The theory states that there’s a possibility that Colin and Penelope could sleep together before their marriage, and later, Colin finds out that Penelope is Lady Whistledown. After finding this out, the theory states that their weddingcould be called off, but after sleeping together, the possibility of a baby could be what brings the idea of marriage back up.

This theory also states that Season 3 could end with not-so-sweet marriage for Polin, but Season 4 could see a reconciliation happening.

Another theory talks about the Whistledown reveal.

Even though it seems like Polin’s relationship is off to a hopeful start in Season 3, the big question still remains: When will Penelope reveal her other identity? Reddit user @pillizzle believes that the first 4 episodes set up Polin’s relationship, but the last 4 episodes may leave us in a different spot with the couple. The theory states that because of the other subplots throughout the show, Polin might not be the main focus in the last four episodes.

The theory also states that there could be a wedding planning episode, a wedding ceremony, and also an episode that reveals Penelope’s true identity. This could also be backed up by the fact that throughout Part 1 of Season 3, we get a small glimpse into our potential next couple, Francesca and John Kilmartin, and how their relationship could play out this season.

If a rift happens between Polin later this season, it may not be their wedding we see on screen, but rather, the wedding of Francesca and John.

The Lady Whistledown reveal may come from another Bridgerton.

Part 1 ended right after Colin proposed to Penelope, leaving Part 2 open for the entire Bridgerton family to find out about their engagement. However, as much as the teaser suggests a happy reaction from the Bridgerton family, one theory believes that the announcement of Polin’s engagement may result in Penelope’s identity being revealed.

Reddit user @rebel_stripe explains that when Colin announces to the Bridgerton family that he’s engaged to Penelope, it may cause an argument between him and Eloise. As a result of the announcement, and Eloise being the only person who knows that Penelope is Lady Whistledown, it’s possible that in a moment of anger, Eloise could be the person who unexpectedly reveals Penelope’s secret. Not only would this make sense, but it could also lead to a confrontation between Colin and Penelope.

Whether or not these theories are true, one things is for certain: We have a lot to look forward to in Bridgerton Part 2.