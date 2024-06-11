Dearest Readers, the wait is almost over. Part 2 of Season 3 of Netflix’s Regency-era drama Bridgerton is almost here.

As if the wait hasn’t been hard enough, Netflix released the first few minutes of Part 2 on June 11, and it has fans emotional — especially those who have been waiting for a potential friendship reunion between Penelope Featherington and former-BFF Eloise Bridgerton.

The sneak peek shows Colin Bridgerton and Penelope announcing their engagement to his mother and sisters (sans Daphne). After the announcement, Eloise and Penelope exchange a longing look that could make anyone’s heart hurt. Eloise excuses herself and Penelope promptly follows suit. Eloise asks Penelope if Colin has been made aware of her Lady Whistledown’s identity, which Penelope confirms she hasn’t done yett.

“Until he knows the real you, he can’t possibly love you,” Eloise brutally Penelope.

Needless to say, many have found themselves heartbroken over this current state of Eloise and Penelope’s friendship, especially since they were so close before Eloise discovered Pen’s huge secret.

After the release of this sneak peek, fans have taken to X/ Twitter to reminisce on the friendship between Eloise and Penelope before things went awry when Eloise discovered Penelope’s Lady Whistledown identity. Let’s also not forget that Penelope labeled Eloise a “radical ruffian” after their falling out and wrote about Eloise’s relationship with Theo, thus harming her marriage prospects.

Blindsided is the only way to describe how Eloise was feeling, and what is more tragic than a friendship breakup? Fans have taken to X to express just how badly they want Peneloise back.

I just want peneloise back already 😭 pic.twitter.com/qvHeookdlD — tori⁷ (@namjoonvu) June 11, 2024

STRESSING OUTT, I miss my Peneloise pic.twitter.com/kEG4ymDmhy — Caleb (@CalebL0v3sM1lfs) June 11, 2024

eloise is understandably upset and shocked but her being completely unaware of penelope’s feelings shows how much she didn’t really pay attention to pen when they were friends they’re both right and they’re both wrong i just need them back pic.twitter.com/0R6Xy5L0JR — sage 💫🧚🏻‍♀️ (@sagemoonlit) June 11, 2024

GIVE ME BACK HAPPY PENELOISE OMFG i cant do this yall pic.twitter.com/Rvwrc2aagS — zaar (@ewaschatje) June 11, 2024

Thank you for the gift, but Pen and Eloise? When will they be fine again? I miss their closeness. Can i asked for friendship redeem next season?

It is ep 5 already. I need more of their friendship. Pen need the love from her bestfriend who shape her childhood. — icedamericano ⁠ (@icedamericano17) June 11, 2024

Stop the sour expressions be friends again pic.twitter.com/qvW4vfKqDv — 💙🦂Scorpiogirl2🦂💙 (@NellyBelle3379) June 11, 2024

Can Eloise ever overcome feeling utterly betrayed by her bestie? Will Penelope finally tell Colin the truth so she can finally make things right with Eloise? Many are hoping that the pair rekindles their beloved friendship. While the fate of Peneloise is unclear, we’ll hopefully get some answers in Part 2, which is dropping on June 13.

Fingers crossed for a Peneloise reunion!