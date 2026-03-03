Six years into the Bridgerton multiverse and fans had yet to see the inside of a children’s recital — until Season 4, that is, and it was so innocent and hilarious. The two-minute kids dance scene instantly had me smiling, and when I took to the internet, I found thousands of others were, too.

In the first few seasons, we have watched countless women get primed for the marriage mart feeling a mix of emotions, from fear to excitement to abstinence, but we have never seen someone so eager to join in on the opulence as Hyacinth (played by Florence Hunt). To indulge her curiosities, her mom decides to throw her a recital. The event acts as a rehearsal ball before her true debut because she is still several years away from being old enough to attend.

Of course, the posh children of Regency-era London do not attend public high school, but the recital is not much different than a middle school dance. This is one of the first occasions where they get to fraternize with people their age, and naturally, it’s a big moment for them.

Bridgerton captures this milestone with the endearment and humor that comes with watching young people discover themselves. As an unexpected classical take on “360” by Charli xcx hums in the background, the tweens engage in their first dance. But, this is no ordinary dance — in fact, they look more like tea bags bobbing in fine china than a team of dancers. The children spin in circles, create geometric formations, and experience their first taste of society. As expected, some will stumble, trip on each other’s toes, or get lost in the formation. Others will declare that they’ve found love after their first dance.

Once again, the internet has capitalized on this silliness and fans have recreated their own interpretations. Parents, 20-somethings, and children alike have all hopped in on the fun of the Bridgerton kids dance scene.

Before the glamorous night came to an end, the children danced with their chaperones. Hyacinth paired up with Benedict for one more wholesome waltz before the show shifted its focus back to him. Unfortunately, a season following Hyacinth’s debut is most likely several years away, but in the meantime audiences can revel in the adorable awkwardness of her recital.

This scene was a humorous pause from the marriage market drama, giving us a glimpse into what high society looks like for young kids. Hunt herself has grown up with the show, being involved from ages 12 to 19, and we finally get to see this process through her eyes with an amusing dance break. She has also joined in on the fun of the TikTok trend, reposting several of the viral videos.

I don’t know about you, but this scene instantly became one of my favorite (and most memorable) from Bridgerton yet.