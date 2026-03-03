Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
bridgerton dance
bridgerton dance
@abethefilmgirl on TikTok
Culture > Entertainment

The ‘Bridgerton’ Kids Dance Scene Is Going Viral On TikTok

Six years into the Bridgerton multiverse and fans had yet to see the inside of a children’s recital — until Season 4, that is, and it was so innocent and hilarious. The two-minute kids dance scene instantly had me smiling, and when I took to the internet, I found thousands of others were, too. 

In the first few seasons, we have watched countless women get primed for the marriage mart feeling a mix of emotions, from fear to excitement to abstinence, but we have never seen someone so eager to join in on the opulence as Hyacinth (played by Florence Hunt). To indulge her curiosities, her mom decides to throw her a recital. The event acts as a rehearsal ball before her true debut because she is still several years away from being old enough to attend. 

Of course, the posh children of Regency-era London do not attend public high school, but the recital is not much different than a middle school dance. This is one of the first occasions where they get to fraternize with people their age, and naturally, it’s a big moment for them. 

Bridgerton captures this milestone with the endearment and humor that comes with watching young people discover themselves. As an unexpected classical take on “360” by Charli xcx hums in the background, the tweens engage in their first dance. But, this is no ordinary dance — in fact, they look more like tea bags bobbing in fine china than a team of dancers. The children spin in circles, create geometric formations, and experience their first taste of society. As expected, some will stumble, trip on each other’s toes, or get lost in the formation. Others will declare that they’ve found love after their first dance. 

Once again, the internet has capitalized on this silliness and fans have recreated their own interpretations. Parents, 20-somethings, and children alike have all hopped in on the fun of the Bridgerton kids dance scene.

@abethefilmgirl

They put that charli xcx on and got nasty with it #bridgerton #charlixcx

♬ 360 – Charli xcx
@sassybynamee

Hyacinth’s lil bop dance to 360 is living in my head rent free #bridgerton #bridgertontok #charlixcx #360

♬ original sound – saskia marriott | presenter 🎤
@frankiemayudberg

thank you for putting us on hyacinth #bridgerton

♬ original sound – Samantha Swayzie
@faeriiesmut

the bridgerton soundtrack always hits 🕺✨🪅 #bridgerton #bridgertonnetflix #bridgertonseason4 #benedictbridgerton #sophiebaek

♬ original sound – Samantha Swayzie
@lauracathryn

Just us each night #bridgerton #bridgertonedit #hyacinth

♬ original sound – Samantha Swayzie
@nik.raisaa

LETS GO HYACINTH @Nik Rania Azen #bridgerton #bridgertonedit

♬ original sound – Samantha Swayzie

Before the glamorous night came to an end, the children danced with their chaperones. Hyacinth paired up with Benedict for one more wholesome waltz before the show shifted its focus back to him. Unfortunately, a season following Hyacinth’s debut is most likely several years away, but in the meantime audiences can revel in the adorable awkwardness of her recital.

This scene was a humorous pause from the marriage market drama, giving us a glimpse into what high society looks like for young kids. Hunt herself has grown up with the show, being involved from ages 12 to 19, and we finally get to see this process through her eyes with an amusing dance break. She has also joined in on the fun of the TikTok trend, reposting several of the viral videos.

I don’t know about you, but this scene instantly became one of my favorite (and most memorable) from Bridgerton yet.

Isabelle Farina

UGA '26

My name is Isabelle Farina, I am a senior Journalism student at the University of Georgia receiving a minor in Law, Ethics and Philosophy and a certificate in Film and Media Scoring. While I’ve been having my fun in the south, I’m definitely a Jersey Girl at heart. I'm from a small town in New Jersey, so I love splitting my time between the beach and New York City. Because of my proximity to such a vivacious city,I love all things pop culture; books, movies, TV, music, you name it, I am definitely interested in it.

The most important goal of mine is to be able to channel my passions for media and storytelling into a lifelong career. My dream job would be to be an entertainment reporter for a culture magazine or write for the arts and culture columns of a newspaper. I have always been fascinated by celebrity culture and how audiences get so attached to people they don't even know just because of the art they create or are involved in.

To pursue my passion thus far, I have gotten involved with fashion magazines on campus and written culture articles for local publications. The power of the media is so intriguing to me and I realize how important it is to society. I want to be a part of the action.