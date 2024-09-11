Attention ‘Bridgerton’ Fans: The First Look At Season 4’s Sophie Is *Finally* Here

Dearest Gentle Reader, Netflix has officially introduced Bridgerton Season 4’s new leading lady! On Sept. 11, Netflix shared an Instagram Reel confirming that actress Yerin Ha will be starring as Sophie Baek in Season 4, which will follow Benedict Bridgerton’s (Luke Thompson) love story.

“As preparations for the next social season are almost underway, we request a warm welcome to the newest member of the Ton….Presenting Yerin Ha as Sophie in Bridgerton Season 4!” Netflix captioned the video announcement.

According to Netflix, Sophie is the “Lady in Silver,” who hides a mysterious history. But her interesting background is what ultimately wins over Benedict, so I’m here for it. “As a victim of tragic events, Sophie has been forced to spend much of her life working for the most demanding employer in the ton,” Netflix shared. “But the resourceful Sophie always finds a way to persevere through her circumstances — circumstances which will drastically change after she disguises herself to attend Violet Bridgerton’s (Ruth Gemmell) masquerade ball and meets Benedict.”

Ha told Netflix that she was drawn to Sophie because she “immediately has obstacles,” whether that’s the “battle around social status or trying to hide her feelings from Benedict.”

She also felt very connected to the character after the show changed Sophie’s last name in Julia Quinn’s book from “Beckett” to “Baek” to be respectful of Ha’s Korean culture.

“A name is the first bit of identity that you share with the world, and that’s why changing a name can be so powerful,” Ha told Netflix. “To make Sophie’s name fit someone who looks like me is really empowering. All credit to Jess Brownell, our showrunner.”

Now before you get too excited about Bridgerton Season 4, I should warn you that production has just begun, so it’ll be a while before fans see Ha grace our TV screens as Sophie. But with production no in full swing, so are dance rehearsals for the ball scenes, which Ha and Luke Thompson are working through together.

“I’ve only stepped on Yerin’s toes once, which is good,” Thompson jokingly told Netflix. Ha added that their lessons have been “really special and very vulnerable,” as she and Thompson prepare to step into their roles as Benedict and Sophie to share the couple’s love story with the world. “The dancing is like an extension of their emotions, and a way for them to connect,” she said.

I, for one, can’t wait for Bridgerton Season 4 to see this great love story unfold!