Bran Flakezz Is Embracing The “Gay Chaos” He’s Created

In Her Campus’ series Next Question, we rapid-fire interview emerging Gen Z talent about what it’s like to rule over the internet. This month, content creator Brandon Edelman is in the hot seat to answer our burning questions.

To meet Brandon Edelman — aka Bran Flakezz — is to encounter what he calls “gay chaos.” The 28-year-old content creator has embraced it as a part of his brand, helping him land over a million followers across platforms. “Gay chaos is literally doing whatever the heck you want to do,” Edelman tells Her Campus in an exclusive interview. “Everyone has a different community that they want to build — mine is like, ‘Come here, no judgment, and listen to me yap.'”

Born and raised in Philly, Edelman began creating content while he was working a corporate job in 2021. “For the first few months I was doing it, I was just trying to follow the trends, and I wasn’t sticking out because I wasn’t doing anything to make me stick out,” he says. “But then, I had that aha moment of like, ‘Oh, I can legit put up the camera and yap, and that is going to work for me.'”

Being himself has really worked out for Edelman. To this day, the content creator is still based in Philadelphia instead of an “influencer city” like NYC or Los Angeles. And while he’s known for his lifestyle and vlogging content, what makes him different is that he doesn’t shy away from the messy bits. “I do a lot of cool things, but I also don’t filter out all the crazy sh*t that I deal with,” Edelman says. “I would rather someone leave my page and feel better, and whether it’s because I made them laugh or it’s because they’re like, ‘Oh, I’m glad I’m not hungover like Brandon today.’ I like to share the full story, not just the highlight reel.”

The full story when it comes to Edelman’s content, though, isn’t just travel vlogs and hungover debriefs. Throughout his time as a content creator, Edelman has remained dedicated to uplifting and platforming others. “I want to see people getting the opportunities that I’ve been so privileged to get,” he says. “I’m always the type of person who’s looking for new friends and wants to be surrounded by people who are different than me.” That includes women.

"I just think women f*cking rock — I've been accepted by women before I was accepting of myself," Edelman says. "Every person in my life that I feel like has shaped me in a monumental way has been a woman."

Through his transparency and advocacy, Edelman has created a community that embraces him fully — from his unhinged chaos to his unfiltered honesty. “It’s just important to me to have people who feel seen by my content,” he says. “And whether they’re relating to it or they’re going to it for entertainment, I just want my page to be a comfort page. Feel better about your life by watching the chaos of mine.”

What’s the most chaotic thing you’ve done on a night out?

One night, I flew from Miami to New York for a birthday party, and got back to my friend’s house [in NYC] that I was supposed to be staying at at 4:30 a.m., and I was like, “I’m not sleeping in New York City tonight.” And I just [took a train] at 5:15 a.m. and went back to Philly.

What’s your favorite Philly slang?

“Jawn” or “bul.”

Who is your dream celeb to have a night out with?

Paris, Brittany, and Nicole in 2007. I would love to be in that car.

It’s your turn to buy a round for everyone at the bar: What are you getting?

Green tea shots.

What TikTok trend are you choosing to Skip?

The whole “Butterfly Effect” trend is a little too much. It’s a little too hokey.

What’s the undisputed best Philly cheesesteak?

I feel so basic, but I really do ride for Angelo’s.

what’s your order?

Cooper sharp, fried onion. Don’t make it more complicated than that. If you want to be a baller, get a side of ranch and just go to town.