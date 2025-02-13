15 Books By Black Romance Writers That’ll Leave You Swooning

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

There is nothing I love more than a Black romance novel. Don’t get me wrong, I enjoy an occasional young adult novel or a fantasy book from time to time. However, romance will forever have my heart. From sports romance to steamy smut, there is a huge spectrum of romance books, full of different subgenres and communities that are passionate about their favorite reads.

But with those looking to explore more diverse romance options, I would like to introduce you to Black romance. Black romance refers to the realm of romance novels that are written by Black authors, and feature two (or more) Black love interests. Within the Black romance universe, there are so many novels that satisfy whatever you’re craving. Whether that be hockey romance or fluffy romance, there’s something for everyone.

Black romance books provide the representation that rather lacks in the genre as a whole. With the rise of BookTok and other popular platforms that promote books, Black romance often goes unrecognized on a mainstream level. So, without further ado, if you are looking for Black romance books to add to your TBR, I’ve got you!

Joy Revolution British romance novelist Talia Hibbert is absolutely iconic with her more than a dozen published books. Hibbert offers series like The Midnight Heat Collection and The Brown Sisters as well as standalone stories like YA fiction novel Highly Suspicious And Unfairly Cute. Protagonist Celine Bangura loves a good conspiracy theory—who doesn’t? When she signs up for an outdoor survival class, she’s surprised when paired up with her ex-BFF/rival Brad. *Gasp* As these two are stuck in the woods, you’ll love taking the steamy journey alongside these two cute characters. See On Amazon

Penguin Random House Etta Easton‘s debut romance book The Kiss Countdown is a must-read. Lead character Amerie Price accidentally spills coffee on handsome astronaut Vincent Rogers at a cafe and it turns out, these two can help each other solve their problems. If Amerie pretends to be Vincent’s girlfriend in front of his family, he will help her out with her start-up business venture. It seems like the stars aligned because this story twists and turns from a spilled coffee accident into a thrilling love tale. If you’re obsessed with this story, Easton has a new book The Love Simulation coming out in March 2025. See On Amazon

Scribechick Media Starting off strong, I have my queen Kennedy Ryan and book three of her Hoops series. It follows single dad and professional basketball player Kenan as he recovers from a messy divorce. He meets Lotus, who swore completely off of men forever, until she meets Kenan. I love this one especially for the sports romance aspect, so if you like sports romance as much as I do, then you’ll be sure to love it! See On Amazon

We’re a small community, but if you like Grumpy x Sunshine, please raise your hand. I need to find my people! This next book by A.E Valdez is the epitome of that trope. After a bad breakup, Harlow Shaw takes to Bali to study yoga and finds herself again. When she returns to a new town in the states, she meets Acyn with a burned cup of coffee and a grimace. But soon after, the pair starts a blossoming relationship. Quick warning if you decide to read this one — you will fall in love with the characters. Can’t say I didn’t warn you! See On Amazon

Muddled Ink Editorial Co This next book by Natasha Bishop is messy, but in a fun way. What would you do if you went to your sister’s destination wedding in Tulum, but she was marrying your ex? Yeah, I know. Janelle Cross finds herself in this exact position. Unbeknownst to everyone else in the wedding party, Janelle makes an unexpected connection with the groom’s best man. If you love books where the man pampers the woman all day every day, I can’t recommend this one enough. See On Amazon

735 Emerald Press Marriage of convenience, anyone? Cassian Anders needs a wife to secure his spot as the governor of Illinois, and Jolie Coldwell needs exclusive insight for an important story. So what do they do? Get married and become the picture-perfect couple in the eyes of the media. This Tinia Montford novel uncovers crooked politicians, prejudiced co-workers, and an entire political campaign all in one. See On Amazon

Deanna Grey This next one by Deanna Grey is for those who like sapphic romance. It follows Noah and Sagem who are both lead artists at a comic book company. This rival-to-lovers romance is slow burn, and has the Grumpy x Sunshine vibes you know and love. From Noah’s bright, eclectic outfits to Sage’s all-black fashion, this pair definitely shows that opposites indeed attract. See On Amazon

?Scribechick Media Picture this: A big-time director hires an up-and-coming Broadway actress to star in Hollywood’s biggest movie about an old Hollywood star. The director becomes infatuated with this actress, but keeps their fling a secret due to his history of relations with actresses in his movies. Reel, a forbidden Hollywood romance, follows the making of a film in its glory. It combines a love story with the story of that old Hollywood star. It’s the perfect romance novel that feels like a night at the movies. See On Amazon

Entangled Publishing What if a Magic 8 Ball told you to change your entire life? In Kristen Alicia‘s You’ve Been Served, Simone quits her job as a prep cook and embarks on a journey to law school. This transition proves to be tough for Simone, as she endures cold-calling, exams, and long nights of studying. But with help from friends and the hot guy next door, law school isn’t so bad for Simone after all. See On Amazon

Deanna Grey Hockey romances have been very popular lately on BookTok. However, most hockey romance novels don’t feature Black characters. That is, until I came across Deanna Grey. Not only does this book feature a Black male hockey player, it features a Black female hockey player, too. Mind blown. Team Players is about two hockey captains, Aderyn and Sam, who make a bet to see if he can stop having one-night stands and if she can start. These headstrong players try their absolute hardest to not catch feelings. But when an athletic scandal is involved, they both will see who will crack first. See On Amazon

Grand Central Publishing This next read is a classic in my eyes. Eva Mercy, a best-selling erotica novelist, meets Shane, a reserved writer, after 15 years of writing about each other in their books. In the past, Eva and Shane spent seven days together during a rough time in their lives. And now, a decade and a half later, they do it all again. If you love emotional, second-chance romances, I definitely recommend this one by Tia Williams to read. But please — have a box of tissues on standby. See On Amazon

Grand Central Publishing Speaking of second-chance romance, this would not be a Black romance book list without Before I Let Go. After a recent split with her now ex-husband, Josiah, Yasmen has to navigate being a mom while also owning a business with her ex. But after one stolen kiss with Josiah, Yasmen rethinks the relationship with her ex and wonders if they still have a future together. I could talk for hours about this book, but what I love the most is the concept of love being much more than just being married. See On Amazon

MIRA Who doesn’t love a good glow-up after a bad breakup? In this Taj McCoy novel, Savvy Sheldon gets dumped by her boyfriend who basically said she was weighing him down, both emotionally and physically. Savvy uses this moment to upgrade her life. Within this journey, she falls in love with the hot contractor who’s renovating her home, and learns to love herself — both inside and out. See On Amazon

Janil Seegars Have you ever wanted someone you shouldn’t? Well, Sloane has. She started to fall for her late husband’s best friend, Dominic. Still coping with the death of her husband, Sloane never had a cordial relationship with Dominic, but after an act of heroism, Sloane saw a different Dominic than the one she knew for over a decade. This enemies-to-lovers, forbidden romance from J.L. Seegars combines grief with finding love after loss. See On Amazon