10 Books & Series Like ‘Heated Rivalry’ To Read While You Wait For The Next Novel

It’ll be a minute before fans get to go back to the cottage for Season 2 of Heated Rivalry. Luckily, the series has been renewed for Season 2 with filming set to begin this August, and fans can expect a release date in April 2027. While fans have been waiting for Season 2, they’ve been getting their hockey romance fix through Rachel Reid’s novels — the author of the series Heated Rivalry is based on. Many fans have been purchasing Game Changers, the actual Heated Rivalry book series, that’s comprised of six novels written by Reid. The series consists of many hockey-related love stories, including fan favorites like Scott Hunter and Kip Grady and, of course, Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov.

Reid has announced that her next book, Unrivaled — the seventh book in the Game Changers series — will release on June 1, 2027. While the synopsis of the novel is still TBA, it will be a long-awaited continuation of the love story between Shane and Ilya. But if June 2027 is too long to wait, don’t worry, besties. Once you finish Game Changers — filled with passionate angst and love stories of different hockey players — you won’t have to wait until 2027 to get your fix of hockey romance. I have the exact remedy you’ll need for the tension-filled, athletic romance hole in your heart. If you’re suffering from Heated Rivalry withdrawals (just like everyone else), here are enough books like Heated Rivalry to give you the fill you need before the continuation of Shane and Ilya’s relationship in 2027. Here are 10 books to read while you wait!