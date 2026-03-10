10 Books & Series Like ‘Heated Rivalry’ To Read While You Wait For The Next Novel

It’ll be a minute before fans get to go back to the cottage for Season 2 of Heated Rivalry. Luckily, the series has been renewed for Season 2 with filming set to begin this August, and fans can expect a release date in April 2027. While fans have been waiting for Season 2, they’ve been getting their hockey romance fix through Rachel Reid’s novels — the author of the series Heated Rivalry is based on. Many fans have been purchasing Game Changers, the actual Heated Rivalry book series, that’s comprised of six novels written by Reid. The series consists of many hockey-related love stories, including fan favorites like Scott Hunter and Kip Grady and, of course, Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov.
Reid has announced that her next book, Unrivaled — the seventh book in the Game Changers series — will release on June 1, 2027. While the synopsis of the novel is still TBA, it will be a long-awaited continuation of the love story between Shane and Ilya. But if June 2027 is too long to wait, don’t worry, besties. Once you finish Game Changers — filled with passionate angst and love stories of different hockey players — you won’t have to wait until 2027 to get your fix of hockey romance. I have the exact remedy you’ll need for the tension-filled, athletic romance hole in your heart. If you’re suffering from Heated Rivalry withdrawals (just like everyone else), here are enough books like Heated Rivalry to give you the fill you need before the continuation of Shane and Ilya’s relationship in 2027. Here are 10 books to read while you wait!
- Pole Position by Rebecca J. Caffery
Pole Position, the first book in the series, follows the story of F1 star Kian Walker and rookie driver Harper James. What once seemed like a friendly rivalry turns into something deeper, as the novel proves that opposites really do attract.
- Scoring Chances by Anne Martin
The fourth book in the Heatwave Hockey series, Scoring Chances can also be enjoyed as a spicy standalone romance novel. This book explores the romance between hockey star Joshua Hicks and the nanny he hires for his three kids.
- Winging It by Ashley Kane and Morgan James
Winging It is the first novel in the Hockey Ever After series, following the love story between two hockey players (who just so happen to be teammates) Gabe Martin and Dante Baltierra. When Gabe’s sexuality is outed, his life turns upside down, and he finds unexpected solace in Dante that turns into something deeper.
- Him by Sarina Bowen and Elle Kennedy
Need something to read that’ll fill that hockey-shaped hole in your heart? Him, a steamy hockey romance, has you covered. Jamie Canning and Ryan Wesley were best friends until one night that changed everything. After they both become coaches at a summer hockey camp, they’re left to decide if that one night was a mistake and nothing more, or if there’s something between them.
- Pucking Strong by Emily Rath
Pucking Strong is a hockey romance with a sprinkle of fake dating. After Swedish hockey player Henrik Karlsson’s sister dies in a tragic car accident, the Swedish government refuses to give Henrik custody of her daughter unless he’s married. Enter the team’s physical therapist, Teddy O’Connor, who agrees to marry him. It’s a fake dating trope with high stakes, especially as sparks fly between the two.
- Iced Out by C.E. Ricci
The first in the Leighton U series, Iced Out follows two hockey players who just so happen to be complete opposites. The enemies-to-lovers college romance follows two rivals, Oakley, the “golden boy,” and Quinton, the “bad boy.” The two are forced to work together, and over time, their icy exteriors seem to melt as their relationship morphs into a steamy, secret relationship.
- Poetry On Ice by Jesse H. Reign
Robbie is a new player who was just traded to the Seattle Vapers. It’s everything he could want… except his rival, Ant Decker, just so happens to be on the team, too. Poetry On Ice follows Robbie and Ant’s magnetic push-and-pull after they’re forced to be roommates. If you love tension, rivals-to-lovers, and a steamy story, this is the one for you.
- The Shots You Take by Rachel Reid
Written by the author of Heated Rivalry, The Shots You Take is a second-chance romance that follows two ex-teammates and former friends with benefits, Riley Tuck and Adam Sheppard. Riley moved back to his hometown 10 years ago, leaving his major league hockey career behind him, until an unexpected tragedy strikes and leads to Adam reentering his life.
- Goaltender Interference by Brigham Vaughn
Connor O’Shea is well-acquantained with messiness, especially after waking up next to Jesse Webber, a cocky Toronto goaltender. To make matters worse, Jesse has just been traded to the Boston Harriers, the team Connor is a captain of, and Connor has even reluctantly allowed Jesse to live with him… only to keep him in line, of course. Will Connor keep playing it safe, or will he take a risk?
- The Switched-Up Playbook by A.J. Kyler
The first book in the Bats and Badgers series, The Switched-Up Playbook follows two star hockey players, Xander and Nicko, from rival colleges who were drafted onto the same team. They’ve been enemies on and off the ice, yet are forced to see each other because Xander just so happens to be best friends and roommates with Nicko’s twin brother, Nate. If you’re looking for fun banter and sexual tension, pick up this book.