How Billie Eilish & Charli xcx’s Collab Became A Full-Circle Moment

Billie Eilish is cooking, making friends, and having good sex. It’s the pop star’s 23rd birthday, and as a present to fans, Vanity Fair dropped their annual interview with Eilish. After skipping the tradition last year, Eilish returned for the eighth installment of the series on Dec. 18. Eilish had an insane year. She was Apple Music’s Artist of the Year in 2019 and again this year, becoming the first person to receive the honor twice. She also racked up seven Grammy nominations for her album Hit Me Hard And Soft and her and Charli xcx’s remix of “Guess.” During the interview, she recapped her year and shared how her collab with Charli xcx was a full-circle moment.

Eilish started the interview by reminiscing about 2024. Not only did she talk about surpassing 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify, but the singer also expressed gratitude for her and her brother, Finneas, winning an Oscar for their song “What Was I Made For.” “I can’t even really describe how amazing that was,” she said. This achievement made her the youngest person in history to win two Oscars. “Yeah, I kind of can’t believe that happened again,” Eilish said. “I feel proud of it, and I’m proud to have made [the song]. Proud that it is of me.”

Eilish went on to reveal some fun facts about herself, like how she hasn’t skydived just yet. However, she has checked other things off her bucket list, like making new friends and adopting her new dog, Shark. Oh, and having good sex. She did all of that and put out one of the best albums of the year. “I’m so endlessly proud of it,” she said, talking about her Hit Me Hard And Soft album.

Though she enjoyed making the album, Eilish is having even more fun touring, which is a first for her. “Touring used to be something that was extremely unpleasant, and I would dread it,” Eilish said. Her love of performing pushed her, and once she realized that she could make the experience more enjoyable for herself, she started having more fun on tour. She had a particularly great time on Dec. 17, when she brought out Charli xcx to perform the “Guess” remix during her show in L.A.

She described making the song with Charli xcx as her “ideal way” of collaborating. Charli suggested Eilish hop on a track when she met up with her brother Finneas, and they sent verses and stems back and forth until the song was finished. They shot and put out the music video for the song over the course of a few days. In 2017, when Eilish did her first Vanity Fair interview, she shared that her most liked photo on Instagram was with Charli xcx. “Full circle, huh?” Billie said in the Dec. 18 video.

They filmed the first video for Vanity Fair in New York on Oct. 18, and back then, Eilish had no idea where her career would go. That same day this year, she played at Madison Square Garden. Eilish has had an incredible year, and I can’t wait to hear all about the years to come in her upcoming Vanity Fair interviews.