Billie Eilish Is Going On Tour, So Here’s How To Snag Tickets

Billie Eilish has been on my feed recently and for a good reason! After teasing new music for months, Eilish has her new album Hit Me Hard And Soft, dropping on May 17. Now, she’s causing even more commotion among her fans with not only the impending release of her album but also an upcoming world tour. Yes, you read that right! It’s time to move fast besties because tickets are going on sale much sooner than you think!
Eilish has been using Instagram stories to foreshadow her new projects. On April 29, she shared a snapshot of herself with her face turned away from the camera. At first glance, it looked to be a casual fit check, but a closer look at her shirt reveals a list of dates for Hit Me Soft And Hard: The Tour.
A few hours after her subsequent story post, the singer released the official tour poster on Instagram, along with all of the scheduled dates. It’s been nearly two years since Eilish’s last tour, Happier Than Ever: The World Tour concluded, and fans can’t wait to see what’s in store for Eilish’s upcoming tour! If you have extreme FOMO like me, it’s time to start figuring out how you can snag a ticket, and we’ve got you covered.
WHEN DO Hit Me Soft And Hard: The Tour TICKETS GO ON SALE?
If you’re looking to get tickets before they go on sale to the general public, you don’t have much time left because the presale for Hit Me Hard Aand Soft: The Tour begins on April 30 and will run until May 1. You may have already received a presale code if you are a member of Eilish’s mailing list (details were already provided to you according to Eilish’s Instagram post).
General admission tickets will be available for purchase beginning on May 3. If you have an American Express card and use it to purchase tickets, you’ll have access to a limited supply of tickets
Hit Me Soft And Hard: The Tour Dates
Eilish is expected to make 81 stops on her global tour, which will begin in Canada in September 2024 and end in Ireland in 2025. Her US stops will begin as early as October, with her first stop in Baltimore, Maryland. Eilish will perform in 21 cities during the U.S. leg of the tour, ending in Los Angeles on Dec. 17.
09/29 – Quebec City, Quebec – Centre Videotron
10/1 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
10/2 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
10/4 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
10/5 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
10/7 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
10/9 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
10-11 Boston, MA – TD Garden
10/13 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
10/16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
10/17- New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
10/18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
11/2 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
11/3 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
11/6 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
11/8 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
11/10 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
11/11 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
11/13 – Chicago, IL – United Center
11/14 – Chicago, IL – United Center
11/16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
11/17 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha
11/19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
11/20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
12/3 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
12/5 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
12/6 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
12/8 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
12/10 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose
12/11 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose
12/13 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
12/15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
12/16 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
12/17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
02/18 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
02/19 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
02/21 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
02/22 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
02/24 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
02/25 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
02/27 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
02/28 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
02/4 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
02/5 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
02/7 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
02/8 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
04/23 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
04/24 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
04/26 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena
04/28 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
04/29 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
05/2 – Hannover, Germany – ZAG Arena
05/4 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
05/5 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
05/7 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
05/9 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
05/29 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
05/30 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
06/1 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
06/3 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena
06/4 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena
06/6 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
06/8 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
06/10 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
06/11 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
06/14 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
06/15 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
07/7 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro
07/8 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro
07/10 – London, England – The O2
07/11 – London, England – The O2
07/13 – London, England – The O2
07/14 – London, England – The O2
07/16 – London, England – The O2
07/17 – London, England – The O2
07/19 – Manchester, England – Co-op Live
07/20 – Manchester, England – Co-op Live
07/22 – Manchester, England – Co-op Live
07/23 – Manchester, England – Co-op Live
07/26 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
07/27 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
Looks like I’ll have something to look forward to later this year!