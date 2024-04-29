Billie Eilish Is Going On Tour, So Here’s How To Snag Tickets

Billie Eilish has been on my feed recently and for a good reason! After teasing new music for months, Eilish has her new album Hit Me Hard And Soft, dropping on May 17. Now, she’s causing even more commotion among her fans with not only the impending release of her album but also an upcoming world tour. Yes, you read that right! It’s time to move fast besties because tickets are going on sale much sooner than you think!

Eilish has been using Instagram stories to foreshadow her new projects. On April 29, she shared a snapshot of herself with her face turned away from the camera. At first glance, it looked to be a casual fit check, but a closer look at her shirt reveals a list of dates for Hit Me Soft And Hard: The Tour.

A few hours after her subsequent story post, the singer released the official tour poster on Instagram, along with all of the scheduled dates. It’s been nearly two years since Eilish’s last tour, Happier Than Ever: The World Tour concluded, and fans can’t wait to see what’s in store for Eilish’s upcoming tour! If you have extreme FOMO like me, it’s time to start figuring out how you can snag a ticket, and we’ve got you covered.

WHEN DO Hit Me Soft And Hard: The Tour TICKETS GO ON SALE?

If you’re looking to get tickets before they go on sale to the general public, you don’t have much time left because the presale for Hit Me Hard Aand Soft: The Tour begins on April 30 and will run until May 1. You may have already received a presale code if you are a member of Eilish’s mailing list (details were already provided to you according to Eilish’s Instagram post).

General admission tickets will be available for purchase beginning on May 3. If you have an American Express card and use it to purchase tickets, you’ll have access to a limited supply of tickets

Hit Me Soft And Hard: The Tour Dates

Eilish is expected to make 81 stops on her global tour, which will begin in Canada in September 2024 and end in Ireland in 2025. Her US stops will begin as early as October, with her first stop in Baltimore, Maryland. Eilish will perform in 21 cities during the U.S. leg of the tour, ending in Los Angeles on Dec. 17.

09/29 – Quebec City, Quebec – Centre Videotron

10/1 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

10/2 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

10/4 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

10/5 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

10/7 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

10/9 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

10-11 Boston, MA – TD Garden

10/13 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

10/16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

10/17- New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

10/18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

11/2 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

11/3 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

11/6 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

11/8 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

11/10 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

11/11 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

11/13 – Chicago, IL – United Center

11/14 – Chicago, IL – United Center

11/16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

11/17 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

11/19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

11/20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

12/3 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

12/5 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

12/6 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

12/8 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

12/10 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

12/11 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

12/13 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

12/15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

12/16 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

12/17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

02/18 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

02/19 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

02/21 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

02/22 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

02/24 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

02/25 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

02/27 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

02/28 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

02/4 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

02/5 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

02/7 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

02/8 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

04/23 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

04/24 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

04/26 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

04/28 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

04/29 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

05/2 – Hannover, Germany – ZAG Arena

05/4 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

05/5 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

05/7 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

05/9 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

05/29 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

05/30 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

06/1 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

06/3 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena

06/4 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena

06/6 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

06/8 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

06/10 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

06/11 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

06/14 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

06/15 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

07/7 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

07/8 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

07/10 – London, England – The O2

07/11 – London, England – The O2

07/13 – London, England – The O2

07/14 – London, England – The O2

07/16 – London, England – The O2

07/17 – London, England – The O2

07/19 – Manchester, England – Co-op Live

07/20 – Manchester, England – Co-op Live

07/22 – Manchester, England – Co-op Live

07/23 – Manchester, England – Co-op Live

07/26 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

07/27 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Looks like I’ll have something to look forward to later this year!