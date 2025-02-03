Billie Eilish Was Crying At The Grammys — But Who Can Blame Her?

The 67th Grammy Awards took place on Feb. 2 at the Cryto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. During the magical night, music lovers witnessed the first Grammy wins of Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan, as well as Beyoncé receiving her first Album of the Year award. However, after Beyoncé accepted the aforementioned award, the internet was quick to notice Billie Eilish crying (or, at least teary-eyed) in the audience.

ICYMI, Eilish was nominated for seven nominations at the Grammys — including Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Album Of The Year. Outside of nominations, Eilish had a successful year with her album Hit Me Hard And Soft. In 2024, her song “Birds of a Feather” became the most-streamed song in a calendar year on Spotify. HMHAS has since ranked in over two billion streams on the platform, which became her fastest project to do so. After going home empty-handed, Eilish has since garnered the attention of her fans and the hashtag #scammys has started to circulate on social media.

Now, no one doesn’t know exactly why Eilish was crying. It could be because she didn’t win any of her seven Grammy nominations, or that she was proud of her fellow nominees, or, maybe, she was just super emotional in general (same). In addition to that, the ceremony was dedicated to raising money for wildfire relief, and the firefighters of L.A. presented the AOTY award. With what L.A. County had to experience, this could also be another reason to showcase emotion — especially since Eilish is an L.A. native. Whatever the reason is, fans believe that Eilish was robbed of the award and don’t appreciate that her album didn’t get the recognition that it deserved.

Let’s just say, fans are emotional.

WDYM BILLIE EILISH DIDNT WIN ANY GRAMMYS YET THIS WAS HER BIGGEST ALBUM SINCE HER DEBUT?????????? #scammys pic.twitter.com/GMwaiWWbeD — a 𖤐 (@wasyoursecret) February 3, 2025

BILLIE EILISH DESERVED SOMETHING AT THE GRAMMYS. She literally worked her ASS off for this album. #HMHASDESERVEDBETTER#SCAMMYS #BILLIEEILISH pic.twitter.com/T1wNIhBrok — éve (lisa & billie’s wife) (@lalalisa_wife) February 3, 2025

The scammys really snubbed Billie again… im throwing a brick at my tv

pic.twitter.com/etoOKm0lpz — Ali⋆˙⟡♡ (@billiesbornblue) February 3, 2025

But y’all — maybe she was crying because Beyoncé finally won AOTY? I mean, I was crying, too… and I was just in my living room.

whole time billie was crying over beyonce’s speech and white people being overdramatic for no reason pic.twitter.com/rh2zsxmiDj — josh (@slaymetsu) February 3, 2025

Hot take: I think Billie was crying because she was happy for Beyoncé (just like lady Gaga was) pic.twitter.com/tBqplJVDtW — CeaserSaled (@CeaserSaled) February 3, 2025

GAGA AND BILLIE CRIED DURING BEYONCÉ’S LEGENDARY AOTY WIN. THEY ARE US. pic.twitter.com/sl9UZvVIdk — َ (@virgosgrooviest) February 3, 2025

Mind you Billie was IN TEARS about how happy she was for Beyoncé #PAYINGIT https://t.co/JArenq7Y3E pic.twitter.com/vNHzstqkZY — CUNTboy Carter🤠 (@YallQunt) February 3, 2025

anyone else think billie was crying because she was witnessing a beautiful moment or?? like she knows that beyoncé’s never won album of the year, for sure. and THAT’S why she was crying? cus she was happy? stawp pinning the women of the music industry against each other #GRAMMYs — e~ (@e_andy__) February 3, 2025

Come to think of it, Eilish really doesn’t owe anyone an explanation as to why she was emotional. Can’t a girl just feel her feelings?!

Despite the fact that Eilish went home empty-handed, it’s important to note that her album was impactful enough to be nominated by the Recording Academy, and that’s an honor in itself. Hey, if I were at a night celebrating some of the most legendary musicians in history, I’d be crying too.