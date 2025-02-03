Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Billie Eilish performs onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Culture > Entertainment

Billie Eilish Was Crying At The Grammys — But Who Can Blame Her?

Makalah Wright

The 67th Grammy Awards took place on Feb. 2 at the Cryto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. During the magical night, music lovers witnessed the first Grammy wins of Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan, as well as Beyoncé receiving her first Album of the Year award. However, after Beyoncé accepted the aforementioned award, the internet was quick to notice Billie Eilish crying (or, at least teary-eyed) in the audience. 

ICYMI, Eilish was nominated for seven nominations at the Grammys — including Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Album Of The Year. Outside of nominations, Eilish had a successful year with her album Hit Me Hard And Soft. In 2024, her song “Birds of a Feather” became the most-streamed song in a calendar year on Spotify. HMHAS has since ranked in over two billion streams on the platform, which became her fastest project to do so.  After going home empty-handed, Eilish has since garnered the attention of her fans and the hashtag #scammys has started to circulate on social media.

Now, no one doesn’t know exactly why Eilish was crying. It could be because she didn’t win any of her seven Grammy nominations, or that she was proud of her fellow nominees, or, maybe, she was just super emotional in general (same). In addition to that, the ceremony was dedicated to raising money for wildfire relief, and the firefighters of L.A. presented the AOTY award. With what L.A. County had to experience, this could also be another reason to showcase emotion — especially since Eilish is an L.A. native. Whatever the reason is, fans believe that Eilish was robbed of the award and don’t appreciate that her album didn’t get the recognition that it deserved. 

Let’s just say, fans are emotional.

But y’all — maybe she was crying because Beyoncé finally won AOTY? I mean, I was crying, too… and I was just in my living room.

Come to think of it, Eilish really doesn’t owe anyone an explanation as to why she was emotional. Can’t a girl just feel her feelings?!

Despite the fact that Eilish went home empty-handed, it’s important to note that her album was impactful enough to be nominated by the Recording Academy, and that’s an honor in itself. Hey, if I were at a night celebrating some of the most legendary musicians in history, I’d be crying too.

