The 7 Best Sex Scenes In ‘Sex And The City,’ Ranked

Whether it was thanks to the Cosmopolitans, Y2k New York fashion, sex scenes, or chaotic dating decisions, Sex And The City remains perhaps one of the most iconic sitcoms of our time. If there’s one thing this show pioneered, it was the ability to turn intimacy into storytelling, but from the woman’s perspective. In turn, that storytelling created an iconic show depicting the very real and still-relatable realities of dating as young women in the city. While the show focuses on the four main characters —- Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda — it also provided fans with a very real look into their romantic and sexual relationships, and all the steamy and awkward moments that came with it.

But these Sex And The City sex scenes weren’t just there without purpose — they depicted emotional breakthroughs, character developments and downfalls, and even the comedic moments. The sex scenes were also precisely what made the show so scandalous for its time — women were depicted having sexual relationships where they had the power, where so much of the industry at the time was focused on the male gaze. Honestly, that’s what made the show so much more empowering — women didn’t take sh*t from their partners, and grew from their mistakes. Sex And The City not only redefined the notion of single women, but destigmatized it from being perceived as undesirable.

Whether you’ve gone back to that same toxic situationship like Carrie has or had a scandalous hookup like Samantha, these Sex And The City sex scenes provided viewers with a sense of relatability — and now, nostalgia. Here’s a roundup of the most iconic and memorable sex scenes in the series.