The 7 Best Sex Scenes In ‘Sex And The City,’ Ranked

Whether it was thanks to the Cosmopolitans, Y2k New York fashion, sex scenes, or chaotic dating decisions, Sex And The City remains perhaps one of the most iconic sitcoms of our time. If there’s one thing this show pioneered, it was the ability to turn intimacy into storytelling, but from the woman’s perspective. In turn, that storytelling created an iconic show depicting the very real and still-relatable realities of dating as young women in the city. While the show focuses on the four main characters —- Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda — it also provided fans with a very real look into their romantic and sexual relationships, and all the steamy and awkward moments that came with it.
But these Sex And The City sex scenes weren’t just there without purpose — they depicted emotional breakthroughs, character developments and downfalls, and even the comedic moments. The sex scenes were also precisely what made the show so scandalous for its time — women were depicted having sexual relationships where they had the power, where so much of the industry at the time was focused on the male gaze. Honestly, that’s what made the show so much more empowering — women didn’t take sh*t from their partners, and grew from their mistakes. Sex And The City not only redefined the notion of single women, but destigmatized it from being perceived as undesirable.
Whether you’ve gone back to that same toxic situationship like Carrie has or had a scandalous hookup like Samantha, these Sex And The City sex scenes provided viewers with a sense of relatability — and now, nostalgia. Here’s a roundup of the most iconic and memorable sex scenes in the series.
- Season 1 Episode 1: Carrie having sex like a man
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It’s only fair to pay homage to the pilot episode that essentially set up the storyline for the entire series, where Carrie took a page out of Samantha’s playbook — having sex “like a man” — meaning no strings and strictly casual. When she reunites with an old flame, she uses him for a casual hookup, and leaves once she orgasms. Given the cultural atmosphere at the time of airing, this was a true moment of feminism.
- Season 6 Episode 2: Samantha & Smith’s First Time
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Arguably the only relationship in the show that was truly wholesome and healthy was Samantha and Smith’s, and their first encounter set it up perfectly. While vying for his affection at the hot new restaurant he works at, Samantha successfully wins Smith over from all the women wanting to take him home (simply by being her badass self). Their first hookup proves their chemistry is like no other man Samantha has meaningless sex with — it’s so much more intense and emotional. And for a powerful woman like Samantha, a man who matched her energy is exactly what she deserved.
- Season 3 Episode 11: Samantha & the Sex Swing
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Samantha Jones, known for being the most wild and sexually promiscuous of the group, had her fair share of kinky hookups, and one of the most memorable was the sex swing episode. Samantha essentially meets the male version of herself, and after a steamy makeout sesh on the way up to his apartment, he reveals he has a sex swing. They fulfill that fantasy at the end of the episode, and it’s definitely on the wild side, but that’s what experimenting is for!
- Season 3 Episode 9: Carrie cheats with Big
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One of the most scandalous and climactic moments in the series is when Carrie cheated on the perfect guy with the worst guy, Mr. Big, making for one of the most emotionally intense moments in the show. Although Aiden provides her with the most security and stability she’s ever had in a relationship, her falling victim to Big’s advances ignites a feeling we as viewers know all too well. Their steamy hookup, filled with passion and regret — and cigarette after sex — makes for one of the hottest scenes in the show. It’s really about a forbidden love — the one you know you shouldn’t go back to, but do so anyway.
- Season 6 Episode 11: Miranda & The Hot Doctor
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IMO, Miranda’s hottest sex scene was with the hot Knicks doctor, Robert, who she had wild chemistry with. Sorry, Steve, but if Miranda was supposed to end up with anyone, it should have been him! Not only did they both have powerful careers and so much in common, their steamy hookup invoked by Miranda’s guilty pleasure show, Jules and Mimi, practically invented the concept of Netflix and chill.
- Season 5 Episode 6: Harry & Charlotte’s Unexpected Chemistry
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When going through her divorce from what she thought was her perfect man, Charlotte ironically hires lawyer Harry Goldenblatt, who is initially everything she despises in a man. He’s bald, he’s sweaty, and loudly obnoxious, yet when Harry confesses his infatuation for Charlotte in a deeply heated moment, suddenly, she can’t resist. The admiration and adoration she was always looking for in a man — that she finds in Harry — makes for that much more of a steamy hookup.
- Season 2 Episode 12: The Idea of Sex in Public
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An honorable mention for its awkwardness and comedic effect, Miranda initially hits it off with a guy she meets at a bookshop after they bond over their shared love for biographies. The two have so much chemistry, and hook up in a public courtyard on their first date — igniting this thrill at the thought of being caught. Though initially sexy and steamy, Miranda’s worst fears come to light when his parents walk in on them having sex, and he still doesn’t stop. Talk about creepy!