10 Of The Best Sex Scenes On Netflix To Rewatch (& Rewatch Again)

There are some iconic titles across Netflix’s original series — and sure, some of them are known for their character arcs and writing. But some of Netflix’s original series are known for their sex scenes, and fans are into it.

When it comes to spicy scenes, Netflix shows have some of the best examples. There are shows like Bridgerton, that mix steamy sex with larger conversations like the orgasm gap. Then there’s Sex Education, which is praised for its queer representation and relatable portrayal of quintessential teen insecurities.

Sex scenes, when done right, are the perfect balance of boldly unapologetic and thoughtful. Some shows are watched just for the shock factor of how explicit their sex scenes are, while others may be more tasteful in how much is shown visually, but character backstories, setting, and soundtrack are also crucial elements to a good sex scene.

While the girls and the gays wait for Bridgerton Season 5 and Sex Education fans continue to mourn it ending, let’s look at some of the best sex scenes across Netflix’s original series that put all of these elements into play.

Bridgerton Season 2, Episode 7: “Harmony”

The Hunting Wives Season 1, Episode 4: “Cheat Day”

@downsouthsav Uhm wow #huntingwives ♬ It Ain’t Right – Jessie Murph I could make an entire list of scenes from this show alone. Although not technically an original for Netflix, The Hunting Wives is now a Netflix exclusive after their deal with Lionsgate post Startz-split. The Hunting Wives, an adaptation of May Cobbs’s 2021 novel, shocked audiences with its explicit sex scenes from the very first episode. Costars Brittany Snow — who plays Sophie O’Neil — and Malin Akerman — Margo Banks — have discussed the impact of having an intimacy coordinator for such touchy scenes so early on in a show. Of course, the scenes aren’t that wild compared to Netflix originals like Bridgerton, but this is one of the first mainstream representations of WLW intimacy that isn’t fetishizing, but rather using raunchiness as a stylistic technique. Personally, I’m counting down the days until the next season.

Orange is the New Black Season 1, Episode 9: “F*cksgiving”

Orange is the New Black candidly follows the experiences of many incarcerated women, including protagonist Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) and her ex, Alex Vause (Laura Prepon). Piper, a Smith College graduate, ended up in prison almost 10 years after helping Alex (then-girlfriend) move money for an international drug ring. This show was especially explicit for its time, and Alex and Piper are caught doing it in nearly every inch of the prison. This scene is when they first revisit their connection after ending up in the same prison after years of no contact. Although this scene is less explicit than most that follow in the series, Alex’s utter confusion as Piper drags her into a chapel of all places is such a memorable and hilarious start to their new era. “Walking Backwards” by Leagues in the background is the cherry on top. Honorable mention: Season 3, Episode 2, which perfectly captures Piper and Alex’s unique lovers-to-enemies-to-lovers trope.

Outer Banks Season 4, Episode 2: “Blackbeard”

@heartsforjjandonlyjj them getting freaky in a hyperbaric chamber after getting the bends is CRAZY work. | this weeks been so stressful and the fact that todays my birthday aswell.. like can i pls reschedule or smth 😪😪 #outerbanks #jiara #edit #hyperbaricchamber #obxedit #kiaracarrera #jjmaybank #netflix #madisonbailey #rudypankow #series #show #obx4 #xyzbca ♬ original sound – 𝖓𝖎𝖆𝖒𝖍 Excuse me for having my head in the gutter, but I would do insane things to be stuck in a hyperbaric chamber with JJ (Rudy Pankow). This scene comes soon after JJ and Kiara (Madison Bailey) confess their feelings for each other at the end of Season 3. Although the spiciest part of this scene is only implied (sadly), this scene earns a spot on the list just for JJ’s coy question of “What are we gonna do?” in response to Kiara pointing out that the two are stuck in the chamber for 12 hours.

YOU Season 3, Episode 8: “Swing and a Miss”

@ellasvds my moon my man [#joegoldberg #lovequinn #foryoupage #fyp xzybca] cc impvlse (edited) joe goldberg and love quinn edit you netflix season 3 aesthetic trending edit high quality content original content ♬ original sound – ella ౨ৎ Nothing like a two-man murder to turn on your significant other, right? For Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), violence is their self-proclaimed love language. Seriously, blood is shed between them during this intense scene, where — after the two commit a tag-team kill mid-threesome — they go straight into it as Joe lifts Love and keeps her straddling him. The scene then cuts to the two agreeing it’s the best sex they’ve ever had. Talk about matching each other’s freak.

Sex Education Season 4, Episode 7: “Episode 7”

@rarasocasioes “i love you” #motis #otismilburn #otismilburnedit #maevewiley #maevewileyedit #motisedit #maeveandotis #maeveotis #maeveotisedit ♬ original sound – dara While many Sex Education fans ship Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Ruby (Emma Mackey), this one’s for the Maevis lovers out there. The almost-matching striped T-shirts are the perfect measure of their mutual nerdiness. Otis, whose mom is a sex therapist, finally works up the courage to put himself out there with Maeve, with whom he’s been friends for quite some time. Of course, those who have finished Sex Education know the ending of this scene is pretty brutal, but their long-awaited moment together after Otis yearning for so long is worth it.

Obsession, Episode 1: “Episode 1”

Despite being a limited series with only four episodes, Obsession has no shortage of steamy scenes in all different places, from under the kitchen counter to a literal cage. In this first truly intimate scene between Anna (Charlie Murphy) and William (Richard Armitage), their unbreakable staring into each other’s eyes borders on eerie rather than romantic, but the way Anna literally kneels before William and gives herself to him is jaw-dropping. With the way these characters demonstrate an uncomfortable power dynamic and how the scene escalates, it feels like this show took notes from Fifty Shades of Grey (and I’m honestly not complaining).

Heartstopper Season 3, Episode 7: “Together”

@feyheartstopper Joe Locke and Kit Connor talking about the seggs scenes in Heartstopper Season 3 🍂 #heartstopper #joelocke #kitconnor #heartstopperfandom #netflix #fyp #nicknelson #charliespring #nickandcharlie #heartstopperseason2 #heartstopperseason3 #comic #heartstopperedit #heartstoppermeme #heartstoppercomic #heartstoppervolume5 #heartstoppervolume6 ♬ Forever – Fdluxx Who knew Charlie could give top energy? Somehow, Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) have so much chemistry while being fully clothed. Heartstopper is not necessarily the most spicy when it comes to its sex scenes, but the tension and the dynamics between characters are unforgettable. In this scene, after dating for a while, Nick and Charlie finally get a moment just to themselves, and this is the first time they break their pattern of being seen as the innocent or sweet couple.

Atypical Season 4, Episode 10: “Dessert at Olive Garden”

@flor_calvo Brigette>>>> #atypical #casey #izzie #cazzie ♬ original sound – flor calvo Between Casey (Jack Haven) and Izzie (Fivel Stewart), this show doesn’t have to try hard to get hot. This scene is the first time Izzie and Casey take their relationship to the next level. Casey calling herself a “bad boy” after Izzie points out her tattoo replays in my head constantly, TBH.

Minx Season 1, Episode 4: “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Sexiness”