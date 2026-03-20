5 Of The Best Moments From BTS’s ‘ARIRANG’ Zane Lowe Interview

If your group chat hasn’t stopped sending clips from BTS’s ARIRANG interview with Zane Lowe, you’re not alone. The nearly hour-long sit-down is already being overanalyzed (rightfully so) by fans for its most emotional, chaotic, and low-key hilarious moments — and honestly, it might be one of BTS’s most candid interviews yet. From reflecting on their long-awaited return to joking with each other like no time has passed, the interview feels less like a press stop and more like being let in on a deeply personal conversation. And in true ARMY fashion, fans are already pulling out their favorite quotes, viral clips, and blink-and-you’ll-miss-it interactions that somehow say everything about where the group is right now.

To put it in context, this interview comes at a major turning point for BTS. Their new album, ARIRANG, released on March 20, 2026, marks their first full-group comeback after their hiatus in 2022 as they completed mandatory military service. And if this album is any indication, their break reshaped both their individual identities and their bond as a group. That growth couldn’t be more apparent throughout the conversation, and that’s exactly why this interview hits so hard. It’s a window into who BTS is now. So if you missed it (or just want to relive the best parts), here are the standout moments from BTS’ ARIRANG Zane Lowe interview that have everyone talking. In no particular ranking of course — that would be nearly impossible!