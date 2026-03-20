5 Of The Best Moments From BTS’s ‘ARIRANG’ Zane Lowe Interview

If your group chat hasn’t stopped sending clips from BTS’s ARIRANG interview with Zane Lowe, you’re not alone. The nearly hour-long sit-down is already being overanalyzed (rightfully so) by fans for its most emotional, chaotic, and low-key hilarious moments — and honestly, it might be one of BTS’s most candid interviews yet. From reflecting on their long-awaited return to joking with each other like no time has passed, the interview feels less like a press stop and more like being let in on a deeply personal conversation. And in true ARMY fashion, fans are already pulling out their favorite quotes, viral clips, and blink-and-you’ll-miss-it interactions that somehow say everything about where the group is right now.
To put it in context, this interview comes at a major turning point for BTS. Their new album, ARIRANG, released on March 20, 2026, marks their first full-group comeback after their hiatus in 2022 as they completed mandatory military service. And if this album is any indication, their break reshaped both their individual identities and their bond as a group. That growth couldn’t be more apparent throughout the conversation, and that’s exactly why this interview hits so hard. It’s a window into who BTS is now. So if you missed it (or just want to relive the best parts), here are the standout moments from BTS’ ARIRANG Zane Lowe interview that have everyone talking. In no particular ranking of course — that would be nearly impossible!
- BTS Making an Entrance to the Interview
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It certainly wasn’t a guessing game for who the interviewees were going to be during this segment for Apple Music. Before Lowe even does his mic check, you can hear the BTS members loudly talking as they make their way down the hall before you even see them. Talk about making an entrance!
- BTS Members’ Reactions to Zane Lowe Listening to All of ARIRANG
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A man that does his research? We love to see it! The collectively big eyes, pleased smiles, and overall soft reactions melted hearts all across the internet. And I’m right there with you.
- Zane Lowe Personally Thanking Jungkook for Personally Inviting Him to Korea in 2023
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Lowe and Jungkook go way back. During Jungkook’s solo debut back in 2023, he had a one-on-one with Lowe, telling him, “Next time when I’m more fluent in English and you come back to South Korea, I will take you out to eat delicious KBBQ.”
- RM Referring to His Bandmates as “His Youth”
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At the end of the interview, RM made it clear just how deep their bond runs. He referred to the other members as “being his youth,” and that he’ll never find a group of good people like them again. Can someone pass the tissues???
- Zane Lowe Reminding BTS of Their Band Origin
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In July 2014, BTS was handing out flyers on the streets of Los Angeles, specifically on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as promo for their first show, the entirely free Show & Prove concert at the Troubador. Tasked with getting 200 people to attend, they (shyly) tried to stop people and tell them about their show. Though Jungkook expressed in the interview that he “had no memory” of doing so when Lowe asked, it’s beautiful to see just how far they’ve come as a group.