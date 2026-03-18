5 Of The Best ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sex Scenes, If You Want Some Fantasy Nostalgia

From extreme blood and gore to the beautiful sets, the eight-season fantasy drama series Game of Thrones is full of highly memorable moments — plus, who could forget the show’s many iconic sex scenes. Within the The Seven Kingdoms of Westeros and the nine Great Houses, the drama is bound to extend beyond government lines and into the bedroom. The intricately crafted world, which includes such a big cast, makes it difficult for viewers to understand the meaningful relationships between characters. To combat this, Game of Thrones strategically used intimate and vulnerable sex scenes to connect audiences to the characters, and feel more invested in them and their relationships. The fantasy genre often gets a bad rap for having sex scenes serve as random and unnecessary smut, but these scenes are much more than that.



In addition to their emotional weight, these Game Of Thrones sex scenes also help develop the cultural and historical context of the show. Unlacing a corset or slipping a hand under a suit of armor situates viewers and helps propel the story. But, this context goes beyond costumes. Sex during this time period was so much more than commonplace in a relationship. For many couples, it meant creating heirs and continuing the bloodline. In other cases, sex meant navigating having a nonmarital child (Jon Snow, I’m looking at you.). All this to say that sex is a crucial part of the plot in Game Of Thrones, and here are some of the most memorable scenes.