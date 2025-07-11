What’s Going On Between Bella Thorne & Charlie Puth?

The internet is ablaze over Bella Thorne and Charlie Puth. On July 11, Thorne accused Puth of starting “a hate train” against her after she refused to have sex with him. Her Campus reached out to Puth’s team for comment on the allegations, but did not hear back at the time of publication, and Puth hasn’t commented on Thorne’s claims. But where did this drama come from in the first place?

Let’s take it back a bit: Under a July 1 Instagram post about ex-Little Mix singer JADE saying she’d never collaborate with Charlie, Thorne wrote, “Yeah I mean .. he lied to the entire world about me and started a hate train. All because I wouldn’t …. Do the deed with him.” Fans replied to Thorne’s comment with support, as one wrote, “WE RIDE AT DAWN FOR YOU ❤️” and another commented, “yuh gurl clock that hag.”

But the supposed beef goes back way before this. Thorne and Puth were romantically linked for a brief period back in December 2016 — which is when things initially got messy for them. In late December 2016, Puth took to X/Twitter to fire off a string of (now-deleted) posts that were seemingly about Thorne and her on-and-off relationship with Tyler Posey, which Puth felt as if he was “in the middle” of. Thorne then posted on X to clear the air about her relationships with Posey and Puth, referencing a Paper magazine article that detailed her relationship with Posey.

Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks and charlie and I ARENT DATING we are friends. That article was written forever ago. — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) December 22, 2016

A few weeks later, in January 2017, Thorne went on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show and spoke about the relationship, saying, “I hung out with him twice. We went to the movies. He was cool.” Thorne continued, “I was like, ‘Wow, you’re really talented. Holy sh*t. You’re f*cking great, dude.’ And then he invited me to Jingle Ball to watch him perform.” As for Puth’s tweets, Thorne said, “Charlie saw an old news article, and he didn’t look at the date, and the date is old, and it’s about me and Ty. I felt super bad.”

However, it seemed like that debacle put an end to whatever was going on between Thorne and Puth. But now with Thorne’s latest claim, fans are wondering if there was actually more to the story. Thorne hasn’t elaborated on the claim she made on July 11, but I’ll be sure to update you if any more information drops — or if Puth decides to make a comment.