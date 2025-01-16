Barbie’s Aaliyah Doll Sold Out Almost Immediately, So Will It Restock?

R&B legend Aaliyah’s influence remains undeniable. From her timeless music to her iconic style, the great R&B artist is never forgotten. And now, Barbie is giving us a major nostalgia hit by releasing an Aaliyah doll as part of the limited-edition Barbie Signature Music Collector Series. The doll honors Aaliyah’s indelible legacy and her trailblazing role in shaping the sound of ‘90s R&B. But, to no surprise, it sold out almost instantly. So, what does that mean for those of us who still want to add this doll to our collections? Will the Aaliyah Barbie restock?

Aaliyah Dana Haughton, who emerged as a groundbreaking artist in the late ‘90s, tragically passed away in a plane crash in 2001. Despite her short time in the spotlight, Aaliyah’s music, style, and influence have stood the test of time. Songs like “Try Again,” “Are You That Somebody,” and “One in a Million” remain iconic today. Her impact wasn’t just musical — Aaliyah was also a fashion icon and trendsetter who redefined R&B for a generation.

Barbie’s decision to honor Aaliyah comes as part of the ongoing Music Collector Series, which celebrates legendary musicians who have made a profound impact on the industry. Other icons in the series include Gloria Estefan, David Bowie, and Elvis Presley. But Aaliyah’s addition is especially meaningful for her dedicated fans who continue to hold her memory close.

“Mattel is honored to induct the legendary Aaliyah, an artist who redefined the R&B genre and left an indelible mark on the ‘90s music scene, as our latest honoree in the Barbie Signature Music Series,” said Krista Berger, Senior Vice President of Barbie and Global Head of Dolls at Mattel.

Berger continued, “Thirty years after the release of her iconic debut single, ‘Back and Forth,’ we invite fans to celebrate Aaliyah’s remarkable legacy. We hope that the Aaliyah Barbie serves as a powerful reminder to her loyal fans and Barbie collectors everywhere that, like Aaliyah, they can unlock their limitless potential and achieve anything they set their minds to by embracing their passion and drive.”

To ensure the doll captured Aaliyah’s true essence, Barbie collaborated closely with Aaliyah’s brother, Rashad Haughton. As the person who knew her best, Rashad’s involvement was crucial in maintaining authenticity. In a heartfelt statement, Rashad recalled his sister’s childhood love of Barbie dolls:

“I can vividly remember my sister playing with her favorite Barbie dolls for hours when we were kids. She would make them sing, dance, and perform little concerts. It’s clear to me now that she was imagining dreams that would eventually become reality when she embarked on a career in entertainment at just fifteen years old. Inspiring confidence, belief in yourself, and embracing who you truly are is the essence of Barbie. My sister would be ecstatic to see her legacy celebrated this way, empowering fans to dream big and believe they can be anything their hearts desire.”

This personal connection between the family and the Barbie team has made the doll not just a collector’s item, but a symbol of empowerment and inspiration — just as Aaliyah herself embodied.

Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

Fashion was a key part of Aaliyah’s appeal, and the Aaliyah Barbie doll pays homage to one of her most iconic looks. The doll is dressed in an outfit inspired by Aaliyah’s appearance in the “One in a Million” music video — a sleek black faux leather crop top, matching pants, and black shades. The look is completed with Aaliyah’s signature swoop of hair, styled to perfection over one eye, capturing her effortlessly-cool aesthetic.

Fans were ecstatic when the Aaliyah Barbie was announced, and it quickly became one of the most sought-after dolls in the Music Collector Series. Upon its release, the doll sold out almost immediately, sparking a wave of excitement and a flurry of social media posts from fans and collectors alike.

This rapid sell-out has led to speculation about whether or not the doll will restock. While there has been no official word from Mattel about a restock at the time of writing, it’s clear that Aaliyah’s fans are eager to get their hands on a piece of this unique tribute. Limited-edition items like these often have a high demand, so if the doll does restock, it’s sure to be a highly anticipated event.

For those who missed out on the first round, it’s worth keeping an eye on Mattel’s official website and social media channels for any updates on future availability.