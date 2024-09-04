Krispy Kreme’s Barbie Doughnut Collection Is Seriously *Sweet*

Good news for all the sweets-loving Barbie girls out there: Just one year after the mega hit Barbie movie dominated box offices worldwide, Krispy Kreme is celebrating the 65th anniversary of the Barbie brand with a new Barbie-themed doughnut collection.

From Sept. 3, 2024 through Sept. 15, participating Krispy Kreme stores will be releasing four fantastic new flavors inspired by Barbie herself. “We’re excited to celebrate the Barbie brand’s 65th birthday with a collaboration that’s full of fun and flavor. We’re bringing Barbie’s iconic fashions to life through delicious doughnuts that are sure to thrill Barbie and Krispy Kreme fans alike,” Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in the brand’s official announcement of the collab.

The first new flavored doughnut in Krispy Kreme’s Barbie doughnut collection is the Barbie Pink Doughnut. This doughnut will of course be pink, Barbie’s signature color. It is an Original Glazed Doughnut piped with pink buttercream, sprinkled with sparkly pink sugar, and topped with barbie sunglasses. How fitting as we close out summer and enter the beginning of fall!

The second doughnut is the Malibu Dream Party Doughnut, inspired by Barbie’s coveted dream house. This doughnut will be an unglazed shell doughnut filled with Cake Batter Kreme, dipped in Malibu blue icing and sparkly graham “sand,” topped with a Barbie dreamhouse piece, and piped with a white cloud.

This next doughnut, called the Barbie Berries ’n Kreme Doughnut, will capture Barbie’s sweetness as it’s an unglazed shell doughnut filled with Strawberry Kreme dipped in white icing, and drizzled with purple and pink buttercream, and topped with a Barbie heart. It’s the little details added that make this Barbie-themed doughnut great.

The final donut flavor, the Barbie Sweet 65th Doughnut, will showcase the iconic Barbie colors with an Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with Barbie Sweet 65th sprinkles.

Not only is Krispy Kreme serving up four new flavors for fans to channel their inner Barbie, but the doughnut company will also be holding a contest to give out limited quantities of Barbie Fashionista Dolls. The dolls have custom-made Krispy Kreme accessories included in the packaging, including a Krispy Kreme paper hat, a Krispy Kreme dozen doughnut box, and a singular doughnut — so cute! As if this wasn’t already enough, each doll will come with a custom Barbie x Krispy Kreme adult-sized denim jacket so you can match your Barbie’s doughnut-loving energy.

The contest will take place via social media. From Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, anyone who comments and tags a friend on the brand’s post about the contest on the Krispy Kreme Instagram account will be entered into the giveaway for a chance to win the doll and denim jacket.

Plus, for Krispy Kreme rewards members, if you purchase a Barbie x Krispy Kreme dozen at a participating store from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8 and scan the Krispy Kreme rewards app at checkout, you will automatically be entered in the giveaway for a chance to win.