@bacheloretteabc via Instagram
Twitter’s Going Off On ABC & Devin Strader After That Messy ‘Bachelorette’ Finale

The Bachelorette’s Season 21 finale was a wild one. During the episode, which premiered on Sept. 3, saw Jenn Tran pick Devin Strader over Marcus Shoberg before proposing to him in Hawai’i. But in a shocking turn of events, things between Jenn and Devin changed once the cameras stopped rolling, leading them to break up. Not only that, but the producers of The Bachelorette made Tran watch her proposal during After the Final Rose while she was visibly upset over how things ended with Devin. I don’t know about y’all, but this was, hands down, one of the most jaw-dropping finales in Bachelor franchise history. 

ICYMI, Tran and Strader were engaged for a short period before calling it quits. During After the Final Rose, the two saw each other for the first time since their breakup, and a lot of tea was spilled. Strader explained that he had previously expressed his reservations to Jenn about taking the next step in their relationship. “When we left the show, I had a lot of doubts. I did come clean to you about that,” he told Tran. “I can only sit here and take accountability for my shortcomings.”

Tran then claimed that Strader dumped her over the phone. She even called him out for apparently following Bachelor Nation alum Maria Georgas on Instagram right after their split. “The efforts were inconsistent, he wasn’t calling as much. I was confused, I didn’t understand because we had just left so happy,” Tran told host Jesse Palmer. “Ending the engagement on a phone call, and the next day, I wake up to you following girls on Instagram — not just any girl, but Maria [Georgas].” Her Campus reached out to Strader’s team for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication.

It seems that a lack of communication led to the heartbreaking downfall of this relationship, but little did Tran know, she might’ve dodged a serious bullet. 

Fans on Reddit posted that Strader had apparently liked posts relating to right-wing politics, anti-vaccinations, and anti-LGBTQ views. He also apparently had a rap persona before appearing on the The Bachelorette, under the name 96dev. A 2019 track of his called “96waves” apparently featured racial slurs, and as of now, it’s no longer available to stream. Her Campus reached out to Strader’s team for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Fans are not happy about the finale.

After Devin apparently broke up with Jenn over the phone and The Bachelorette producers made the former couple watch their proposal on After The Final Rose while Jenn was clearly hurting, fans took to X/Twitter to go off about it all. 

Is Jenn dating anyone after her split from Devin?

As of Sept. 4, there are no reports of Tran dating anyone new. Considering how recent her split with Strader was, it’s understandable that Tran needs time to heal from this breakup.

With how messy the finale drama was, this season showed us a girl who was willing to love anyone no matter what, but sadly, ended her journey with a broken heart. I hope Tran finds someone who truly loves her and that she can heal from this situation. 

