Wondering When ‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 Finale Will Happen? Here’s The Info

I’m going to be honest with you: I’ve never been much of an avid The Bachelor girl, but something about Season 28 has me hooked. A former Pike president turned sweetheart is basically the college dating world’s equivalent of the American Dream.

Joey Graziadei deserves his flowers for being one of the most watchable Bachelors in recent history, but fans of The Bachelor are more interested in who he’ll give the final rose to in the Season 28 finale. When can you expect to find out which girl won Joey’s heart? The finale is airing sooner than you think.

In the March 11 episode “Fantasy Suites,” Graziadei took his final three girls (Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, and Rachel Nance) to Tulum, Mexico. The episode ended on a cliffhanger: Kelsey left a note on Joey’s door saying that they needed to talk.

Online rumors speculate that Kelsey and Daisy will be the final two contestants, so Kelsey’s note throws an unexpected wrench in the theory. On March 15, E! News released an exclusive clip of Kelsey and Joey’s talk that has me dying to know what Kelsey wanted to talk to him about.

But before we get to hear their full conversation, we’ll get to see some other familiar faces on our screen. In traditional Bachelor fashion, the show aired its “Women Tell All” episode on March 18 before the finale, where eliminated contestants from Season 28 came back to talk about their experience on the show.

I, for one, couldn’t wait to see what Maria Georgas had to say (from the clips of Season 28 that I’ve seen on TikTok, she’d make a fantastic Bachelorette).

So, when will we pick up the love square drama that’s happening in Tulum? According to Cosmopolitan, The Bachelor Season 28 will air its final episode on Monday, March 25.

You can watch all episodes of The Bachelor live on ABC on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST, or stream them on Hulu the next day. Grab some popcorn and park yourself in front of your TV on March 25 — this is one finale you won’t want to miss.