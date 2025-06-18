Ariana Grande is suffering an unimaginable loss — her grandmother Marjorie Grande, whom she lovingly called “Nonna,” died at the age of 99. Grande’s mom Joan announced the sad news on Tuesday, June 17, and after that, Grande posted her own tribute to her Instagram page.

In her initial Instagram Stories post, Joan Grande wrote, “We are devastated to share that the beloved matriarch of our family has passed away. Marjorie (Nonna) Grande passed peacefully in her home and was surrounded by her family and loved ones for every moment of her last few weeks. We thank you for your love, support and for respecting our privacy as we grieve and celebrate her beautiful extraordinary life. Love, The Grandes.”

Ariana Grande followed with her own post on Instagram, with a black-and-white photo of her grandmother on her wedding day. She kept the caption simple: “Forever.”

Grande’s fans will know just how close she was to her grandmother. Nonna attended red carpets and major events with Grande (she even hit the stage with Grande at the 2018 VMAs during her “God Is A Woman” performance), and had even been featured in Grande’s music. Nonna’s voice is heard on “Ordinary Things” from Grande’s Eternal Sunshine album, where she’s heard saying in part, “When he’d come home and I’d see him when he first gets off that train, it was like God almighty arrived. It was like seeing daylight. I mean, I could’ve packed up and left a million times. You know? It’s not that we never fought. You can overcome that.” Nonna made history by becoming the senior post person to ever appear on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Most recently, fans also saw Grande attend a screening of Wicked with Nonna back in November 2024. She wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Flew to Boca for a day to watch with Nonna. At the movie theater I grew up going to every weekend, Cinemark 20 in Boca.” She continued, “Thrilled to report that when that when the sugar glider had her drum solo nonna exclaimed loudly ‘oh i LOVE that.'”

Grande’s brother, Frankie Grande, also took to social media to pay tribute to his grandmother. He wrote in part, “I love you endlessly, my sweet Nonna. I miss you more than words can hold. My heart is shattered, but I feel you watching over me, already so proud of everything I’ve done and all that is about to come.” There’s no doubt Nonna will be missed — by the Grandes and Ariana’s fans alike.