Fans Think This 1 Lyric Is A Hint This New Ari Song Is About Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande *finally* dropped eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead, and it’s even better than I expected! After announcing the album alongside a short film, fans have been anxiously awaiting new music from the singer. This release added nine bonus tracks to Eternal Sunshine, which Ari originally dropped in March 2024, and let’s just say, she did not hold back. Grande is known for sneaking tidbits of reflection about her life into her songs, and it seems she did just this in her song “Hampstead.”

“Hampstead” is the last track on the deluxe album and makes references to Grande’s 2020 track “pov,” which has many fans wondering if this new song is about her ex-husband Dalton Gomez as “pov” references the couple falling in love.

Throughout “Hampstead” Grande is heard singing, “ I’d rather be seen and alive than dying by your point of view, I do, I do, I do, I do” In contrast, “pov” included lines like, “ Ooh, ’cause nobody ever loved me like you do, I’d love to see me from your point of view” Talk about a complete 180.

“Hampstead” and the repeated “I do’s” seem to be a nod to Grande’s wedding vows to Gomez. This, along with the fact that Grande and Gomez were seen in Hampstead before their divorce, has some fans certain this song is about the end of their marriage.

Ariana lived with Dalton in Hampstead when she was filming Wicked….. pic.twitter.com/fbyzSasphY — baby_ (@ETERNALLY179341) March 22, 2025

HAMPSTEAD DALTON GOMEZ WHEN I CATCH YOU pic.twitter.com/izt4pWv7Sm — reanna ☆! (@hs1hrrysgf) March 28, 2025

However, many are also speculating that this song is about the public. After Grande’s divorce from Gomez, the star began a romance with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, which was met with a lot of public scrutiny. People are thinking that these point-of-view lines are about the public, fans, and haters alike.

Given the lyrics, “But quite frankly, you’re still wrong about everything / So far off, your seat’s nowhere near the table,” it makes sense why fans think this song is about Grande’s feelings toward the general public’s perception of her and her relationships.

the way i’m almost sure hampstead is about the general public — a.🦄 (@xcowboygeniusx) March 28, 2025

Hampstead being her calling the public a bunch of idiots who know nothing, but in the most beautiful voice 😭 — M (@embermuna) March 28, 2025

One thing that is not up forto debate isare the beautiful vocals that accompany the song. Grande has also shared that this has been her favorite song to write, and honestly,… I can see why. With such raw emotions, it definitely gives us fans a sneak peek into her life, and hopefully, the star will keep being as open with us and keep soundtracking our life both happy and sad moments alike.