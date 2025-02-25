Keep Calm, Ari Lennox Is Working On New Music (!!!)

Ari Lennox is back in her bag, and this time, she’s doing it on her own terms. The Shea Butter Baby queen, known for her buttery vocals and unfiltered personality, is making major moves—minus the social media chaos. After catching major heat during her tour with Rod Wave and dealing with nonstop trolling, Lennox decided she was done with the internet for good.

However, she’s since returned to social media and is now teasing new music on Instagram. On Feb 20, the singer shared a post captioned, “Album coming baby,” hinting that she’s had something cooking for her fans all along. I can confirm, as a fan, that post made my entire day.

So, what can we expect from Lennox’s next project? Word on the street is she’s been locked in the studio, channeling all her experiences into her music. From battling internet trolls to prioritizing her mental health, this upcoming album sounds like it’s going to be raw, real, and unapologetically Ari. Think soulful storytelling, jazzy undertones, and that signature sass that makes her music feel like both a warm hug and a reality check.

And if you need a taste of what’s coming, she’s already teased us with a snippet.

The video shows Lennox in the studio hitting soulful notes with the voice we missed so much, her new single on the album is rumored to be called “ Horoscope.” This project is expected to be a bold reflection of her journey, showcasing not just her growth as an artist but also her commitment to staying true to herself.

As a fan, I’m excited to see the return and evolution of Lennox’s new sound. Whether it’s through heart-wrenching ballads or upbeat anthems, Lenox’s ability to weave her life experiences into her music is what makes her stand out in the R&B scene. As we wait for the full album drop, it’s safe to say that we’re all ready to vibe with her and soak up every lyric that speaks to our souls.

For those who’ve been rocking with Lennox since day one, her 2019 debut album Shea Butter Baby was nothing short of a cultural reset. With tracks like “New Apartment,” “Whipped Cream,” “BMO,” and the J. Cole-assisted title track, she served soulful vibes that we didn’t know we needed. The album didn’t just resonate with fans, it went certified gold and even snagged her three nominations at the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards for “Best R&B/Soul Female Artist” and “Album of the Year,” proving she’s a force in the game.

By mixing soul, jazz, and hip-hop, Lennox is showing that R&B is more than just a sound; it’s about the emotions and stories behind it. As she dives into this next chapter with her fourth album, she’ll definitely keep pushing boundaries and inspiring us to embrace our true selves!

Get ready, because Lennox is about to feed our souls once again.