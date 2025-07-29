OK, But What If Trisha Paytas’s Baby Names Are Just Stage Names?

Trisha Paytas’s baby names are infamous. Whether you think they are iconic or straight-up wild, Malibu Barbie, Elvis, and Aquaman Moses are here. But are Paytas’s baby names actually real, or are they just stage names?

“I sometimes wonder if Trisha Paytass’ kids names are actually more like stage names and they have different legal names,” said creator Makeup Fresh on Tiktok, “not just because of Aquaman, but I thought about it, and if they only use the last name Hacmon and the children had regular first names or closer to regular first names, they would be harder to find as they age.”

Turns out, this creator isn’t the only person with this theory. TikTok is filled with videos and comments about why her baby names are fake and used for privacy reasons. Some creators are going as far as calling people gullible for believing Paytas. The theory has attracted both Paytas lovers and haters alike, stating that it is the only reason why she would choose such a bizarre name.

Out of all of those conspiracies, the idea that these are stage names isn’t out of left field. Celebrity children can face scrutiny, stalking, and bullying from fans and friends alike. So, could this be her attempt to protect her children?

And it’s not just TikTok. On X, users are also weighing in on the theory.

I have a theory that trisha paytas doesn’t even tell us her kids real names to protect their privacy and bankrolls off all of the buzz around their fake names — white boy whisperer (@pussBeyankin) July 22, 2025

Is there any truth to this? Well, Paytas cleared things up on her podcast Just Trish.

So, are Trisha Paytas’s baby names their real names?

Yup. According to Paytas, this rumor is false. She addressed the conspiracy on her podcast, stating, “Well, check the birth certificate. It says Aquaman on there.”

And honestly, it checks out. Paytas goes into intense detail in several stories about her delivery, where she recalls people in shock about Aquaman’s name. It seems like a weird detail to fake. She also has a deep history of loving all the names she has chosen. Plus, if she really wanted to hide her kids from media attention, she probably wouldn’t post with them. Personally, I could recognize Malibu from a mile away, even if she were introduced with a different name.

“When you hear something for the first time, there is always shock value,” Paytas’s husband, Moses Hacmon, said in a recent TikTok addressing the backlash, “I’m sure the first person to name their son Moses had the same reaction. Like, what do you think your son is the prophet that will lead the people of Israel? There is always that reaction when you see a name that is, in some way, bigger than life.” Hacmon seems to accept public scrutiny as a natural consequence of trying something innovative.

Though the theory makes sense on the surface, with a little bit of digging into the Paytas-Hacmon lore, I think it is officially debunked. But who knows?