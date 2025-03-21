Hold Up, Are Rachel Zegler & Josh Andrés Rivera Still Together?

Disney’s Snow White hit theaters on March 21 and all eyes are on Rachel Zegler. The actress has been in the movie scene for some time now, as she’s starred in films like The Hunger Games: The Ballads of Songbirds, West Side Story, and Y2K. She also starred as Juliet in the Broadway musical Romeo + Juliet along with Heartstopper’s Kit Connor. With Zegler’s star rising, details of her personal life are likely at the top of many fans’s minds — especially those who’ve been following her relationship with her boyfriend Josh Andrés Rivera very closely. While she’s been open about her relationship with Rivera, fans can’t help but wonder — are they still together?

The couple began dating in 2021, as they filmed West Side Story together. In February 2022, Zegler confirmed her relationship with Rivera on Instagram, but the post has since been deleted. Though Zegler and Rivera seemed to be smitten with each other, breakup rumors began to circulate in November 2024 after fans noticed Zegler had edited some of her photos to exclude Rivera.

Zegler’s apparent move came as a shock to fans as she’s no stranger to speaking highly of her man. She told Elle in 2022, “There’s always this deep understanding of what I go through. Since [his experience was] on a different scale, he’s able to bring me back to earth and tell me when it really doesn’t matter.” Zegler added, “Because he’s removed from it to a certain degree, he’s able to just snap me out of it, and tell me to stop checking my phone, or remind me of what actually matters, and remind me to be present, and to not focus on the opinions of 3,000 faceless strangers on the internet.”

In addition to West Side Story, the couple together worked on The Hunger Games: The Ballads of Songbirds. In November 2022, The Snow White actress posted a tribute to the cast and crew, giving a special shoutout to Rivera. “To sweet josh rivera, i am so glad we did this together. ❤️,” she wrote.

The couple opened up about their professional and romantic relationship in November 2023 around the premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballads of Songbirds. Zegler expressed how much she enjoyed the comfort of working with Rivera on set. “Having a familiar face on any set, I think any young actor can attest, is the biggest form of comfort,” she told People at the time. “And also as [Rivera’s] girlfriend, his friend, and his coworker, it’s amazing to see the trajectory of his career, and to witness his rise to stardom. I love him so much.”

Rivera then added, “I feel really lucky. It was a really great source of comfort for me to have her with me so far away from home. We were in a different country. We got to explore that country together. It was absolutely lovely. I feel very fortunate.”

Once Zegler took on the role of Juliet in the Broadway Musical Romeo + Juliet, some fans have speculated that the actress had moved on to co-star Kit Connor. The star was seen commenting under Connor’s Instagram post in Oct. 2024, “my love. so proud of you. ❤️,” The photos also showed her hugging and fondly smiling at the Heartstopper actor.

As fans began to speculate about Zegler and Connor’s relationship, the actress shut down the rumors after a fan commented, “I think Rachel is so obsessed with Kit Connor in a romantic way, not just a friend way.” The actress wasted no time addressing this rumor, writing, “No! Moving on.”

Even though Zegler and Rivera haven’t posted pictures of one another since November 2023, they still follow each other on IG. So, who knows if the couple’s still together, but if they are, I’m hoping their love for one another is still standing strong.