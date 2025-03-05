Hold Up, Madelaine Petsch & Tyga Are Dating?!

I’m sorry, WHAT?! It looks like Tyga has really kept us out of the loop with his love life because spoiler alert – he’s reportedly dating Riverdale’s very own Cheryl Blossom. That’s right, Tyga and Madelaine Petsch are apparently a couple!

Sources close to TMZ revealed that the pair have taken their relationship out of the friendship zone and into a romantic one. Another insider told TMZ that even though the pair have known each other for a bit, they’ve only been dating for about a month. Neither Tyga nor Petsch has denied or confirmed reports of them being in a relationship. However, a source told US Weekly on Mar. 5 that the duo are, in fact, an item. “They’ve been dating for about four months,” the insider claimed.

Tyga and Petsch first sparked dating rumors after they were spotted together at a Lakers game on Feb. 10. A few weeks later, the pair attended the Vanity Fair and Instagram’s “A Night For Young Hollywood” event at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood on Feb. 26. Though they walked the carpet separately, the pair matched in either a coincidental or not-so-coincidental all-black look and cuddled up inside shortly after.

News of their relationship comes as a massive surprise, as Petsch was the last person I would’ve had on my radar to date Tyga but, love shocks all! As we all know, Tyga is almost known for just how public his relationships are. Most notably, he dated Kylie Jenner beginning in 2015, though some speculate they were seeing each other before then. The pair had an on-again-off again type of relationship before inevitably ending their romance in April 2017.

He was also linked to Angela White (aka Blac Chyna)— with whom he shares a son — from 2011 to 2014.Tyga’s last public relationship was with Avril Lavigne (another shocking pair if you ask me), but they split in 2023.

Meanwhile, Petsch previously dated Halsey’s music manager, Anthony Li, before the pair split in 2024. Prior to Li, Petsch dated Travis Mills for three years before they called it quits in 2020. “Our relationship has been in the public eye for the last 3 years. What’s ironic about my most public relationship is that behind the scenes, it was the most non-superficial & grounding experience in my life,” Mills wrote on his Instagram at the time of their split. “While it pains me our journey has come to a close, I mean it when I say I’m so incredibly grateful to have shared the last 3 years with someone as compassionate, smart & wonderful as Madelaine. The personal growth made possible by our time together I wouldn’t trade for anything.⁣⁣⁣⁣”

Petsch shared that she learned something valuable from her long-time relationship with Mills and the longevity of it spanning online. “I was so public with my boyfriend,” Petsch told Cosmopolitan in a February 2021 interview right after her split from Mills. “I wish I would’ve pulled back a little bit.”

Petsch and Tyga dating definitely wasn’t on my 2025 bingo card but if they’re both happy, I support this relationship!