Hold Up… Are Cardi B & Offset Back Together?

The relationship between Cardi B and ex-Migo group member, Offset has been one heck of a rollercoaster. In December 2023, the “Like What” rapper took to Instagram Live to announce that she was single, but now, but for a while, no one was really sure of where her relationship with her estranged husband stood.

Cardi B married Offset in 2017, and although they have been on and off throughout the years, their marriage has remained standing. The pair have two children together, Kulture and Wave, and throughout the difficulties of their relationship, it seems like they haven’t let anything get in the way of their co-parenting.

After their breakup in 2023, Cardi acknowledged that she and Offset needed to work on their communication, amongst other things. Though their romance seemed over for good after rumors of Offset cheating began to spread, it appears that he and Cardi have since worked out their differences.

On May 6, the couple were seen holding hands at a Met-Gala after-party, which sparked reconciliation rumors.

A few days later on May 16, Cardi B shared the status of her and the “Bad and Boujee” rapper’s relationship while speaking with Rolling Stone. And being the open book that she is, Cardi also reflected on the highs and lows of their on-again-off-again romance.

While Offset has had public affairs outside of their marriage, Cardi B revealed that there were times she didn’t prioritize their relationship as a mom and hip-hop star. “And it’s like, ‘Put your album out. You’re overstressing. When was the last time we went on a vacation?’ And it’s like, ‘I don’t got time to go on a vacation, because this comes first,’” she told Rolling Stone.

She went on to share that the two have thought about getting a divorce, even after she filed for one in 2020. However, the love between Cardi and Offset has never truly faded, which is why they’ve yet to go their separate ways.“We think it through, because we do love each other. It’s not even about love. We’re best friends,” Cardi said. “And it’s like, ‘OK. Well, there was a time that I didn’t have a best friend, or I didn’t have a support system.’”

Cardi added that she and Offset are each other’s biggest “support system” and that he’s cheered her on throughout her career as a rapper.

So where do Cardi B and Offset stand today? The rapper told Rolling Stone that she and Offset are on “all right” terms.

Given their history together, it’s great that these two have an ok relationship, and who knows, maybe there’s another reconciliation later down the line for them.