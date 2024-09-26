Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader on the set of \'Dancing With The Stars\' Season 33
Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader on the set of \'Dancing With The Stars\' Season 33
@dancingwiththestars via Instagram
Culture > Entertainment

OK, We Need To Talk About Those Brooks Nader & Gleb Savchenko Dating Rumors

Alisha Allison

Alert: new celeb dating rumor coming your way! Since the premiere of Dancing With The Stars Season 33 on Sept. 17, Brooks Nader and pro dancer Gleb Savchenko have been a hot topic online as they’ve been rumored to be an item. After the season started, fans noticed the two being flirtatious and having great chemistry in and out of the ballroom.

The pair fueled rumors even more when they shared a kiss during their intro package for Week 2 aka Oscars Night. Then, they were spotted kissing backstage in a video posted to TikTok by user, @ashleysdiary7. In the video, Nader and Savchenko can be seen sharing a quick peck while holding hands before parting.

Of course, people started freaking out in the comments. One user commented in all caps, “I have no one to talk about this with!!!!!” while others were wondering how the user got this footage and angle of the dance partners. Another video of the two showed Nader holding Savchenko from behind as they were being interviewed on the set of DWTS. You can’t tell me this is strictly a platonic relationship. There’s definite heat between these two and the internet can feel it.

Since the videos of Nader and Savchenko looking super cozy together backstage went viral, fans have been sharing their thoughts on this pairing and they’re here for the couple’s relationship.

@booksbysydney_

I LOVE a good showmance. And what an improvement from week one! 🪩 #dwts #glebsavchenko #brooksnader #dancingwiththestars

♬ original sound – sydney 💋📚

But there are some who are against the couple’s showmance.

Of course, the reactions by fellow contestants Rylee Arnold and Ezra Sosa to Nader and Savchenko didn’t go unnoticed by viewers. Arnold and Sosa made hearts and kissy faces behind the dancing pair while they received their score for their Oscars Night quickstep to “9 to 5” by Dolly Parton.

@abbyyhanlon

petition to have @Rylee Arnold and @Ezra Sosa in the back every single time 😭😭😭😭 #dwts #dancingwiththestars #ryleearnold #ezrasosa #brooksnader #glebsavchenko #abc #fyp #dancing @Dancing with the Stars #DWTS

♬ original sound – sped up songs

So, are Nader and Savchenko dating? While the creator who caught the pair’s backstage kiss is convinced they’re “def hooking up,” Nader and Savchenko set the record straight on their relationship while speaking with E! on Sept. 24. 

“We’re just having fun honestly and you know, just living our life,” Nader told the outlet. Savchenko then said, “When you rehearse together for such long hours and days, you create a certain chemistry. Especially like, when we dance together it’s there. We’re trying to get into character pretty much.” Nader added, “We also are fond of each other.”

For now, it seems these two are just friends and dance partners and only time will tell whether their showmance will become a romance.

Alisha Allison started as a national writer for the Entertainment/Culture section of Her Campus in January 2024. Alisha graduated from University at Buffalo. She has gained journalism experience from writing stories for her journalism classes, as an assistant editor on the news desk (former staff and contributing writer) for her university’s student-led newspaper, and a writer for Her Campus Buffalo. She was on the executive board for two chapters of national organizations at UB. Alisha plans on attending law school in the future. In her free time, she enjoys listening to music and spending time with her friends and family. She also likes watching television shows, movies, and video essays, and reading novels. 