OK, We Need To Talk About Those Brooks Nader & Gleb Savchenko Dating Rumors

Alert: new celeb dating rumor coming your way! Since the premiere of Dancing With The Stars Season 33 on Sept. 17, Brooks Nader and pro dancer Gleb Savchenko have been a hot topic online as they’ve been rumored to be an item. After the season started, fans noticed the two being flirtatious and having great chemistry in and out of the ballroom.

The pair fueled rumors even more when they shared a kiss during their intro package for Week 2 aka Oscars Night. Then, they were spotted kissing backstage in a video posted to TikTok by user, @ashleysdiary7. In the video, Nader and Savchenko can be seen sharing a quick peck while holding hands before parting.

Of course, people started freaking out in the comments. One user commented in all caps, “I have no one to talk about this with!!!!!” while others were wondering how the user got this footage and angle of the dance partners. Another video of the two showed Nader holding Savchenko from behind as they were being interviewed on the set of DWTS. You can’t tell me this is strictly a platonic relationship. There’s definite heat between these two and the internet can feel it.

Since the videos of Nader and Savchenko looking super cozy together backstage went viral, fans have been sharing their thoughts on this pairing and they’re here for the couple’s relationship.

I thought Brooks and Gleb were just putting on a show, but kissing behind the scenes? OHHHH👀 #DWTS pic.twitter.com/1z2UXyaHuN — Erika (@erikaxtc) September 25, 2024

Everyone after we saw Brooks and Gleb kiss and move on like nothing happened #DWTS pic.twitter.com/XR7AJ8qxSM — maleja ♡ (@mari_garzon6) September 25, 2024

But there are some who are against the couple’s showmance.

this gleb and brooks showmance they are pushing #dwts pic.twitter.com/eXrh9l4s7X — kay (@softxlumax) September 25, 2024

BROOKS IS ACTUALLY A DECENT DANCER WHY DO WE HAVE TO MAKE HER ONLY PERSONALITY BEING INTO GLEB #dwts pic.twitter.com/kE0JWlMlr2 — kristen :) (@kris_10do) September 25, 2024

Unpopular opinion: the Gleb/Brooks storyline being forced down our throats is kinda irksome #DWTS — Lauren Raab (@laurenraab) September 25, 2024

Of course, the reactions by fellow contestants Rylee Arnold and Ezra Sosa to Nader and Savchenko didn’t go unnoticed by viewers. Arnold and Sosa made hearts and kissy faces behind the dancing pair while they received their score for their Oscars Night quickstep to “9 to 5” by Dolly Parton.

So, are Nader and Savchenko dating? While the creator who caught the pair’s backstage kiss is convinced they’re “def hooking up,” Nader and Savchenko set the record straight on their relationship while speaking with E! on Sept. 24.

“We’re just having fun honestly and you know, just living our life,” Nader told the outlet. Savchenko then said, “When you rehearse together for such long hours and days, you create a certain chemistry. Especially like, when we dance together it’s there. We’re trying to get into character pretty much.” Nader added, “We also are fond of each other.”

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko address their chemistry and PDA on Dancing with the Stars. pic.twitter.com/47CzBLg3vv — E! News (@enews) September 25, 2024

For now, it seems these two are just friends and dance partners and only time will tell whether their showmance will become a romance.